Market Wrap: Dalal Street extends its winning streak for another week as global inflation eases

Markets started the holiday truncated week with mild gains as traders took some support from Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal’s statement that India's merchandise exports touched $447 billion in FY23, up 6 per cent from $442 billion in FY22. Market sentiments remained upbeat with the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state-run official weather agency, predicting ‘normal’ rains during this year’s monsoon season - June to September - at 96 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) despite the anticipated El Nino conditions.

While CPI-based retail inflation in India eased further and fell to a 15-month low of 5.66 per cent in March on an annual basis as food inflation moderated on account of falling vegetable prices. Besides, India's industrial output rose to 5.6 per cent in February from 5.5 per cent in January 2023, mainly due to the good performance of the power, mining, and manufacturing sectors. These signals led the BSE Sensex to jump 598 points, or 1 per cent, at 60,431 during the week ended April 13, while the Nifty gained 229 points, or 1.3 per cent, to 17,828.

Market watcher Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said: "The Indian market displayed resilience in the early half of the week, aided by positive quarterly business updates from leading sectors and continued FII buying. The RBI’s decision to keep the policy rates unchanged, along with positive revisions to GDP and inflation forecasts, also bolstered market sentiment. Although the downward revision of FY24 inflation to 5.2 per cent was earlier seen as slightly ambitious, the March CPI inflation rate of 5.66 per cent lent support to the RBI's stance. However, solid US job data raised concerns over further rate hikes by the Fed.”

Nair added: “Global markets were also perturbed after the FOMC minutes hinted at a possible mild recession due to banking turmoil despite US inflation cooling to 5.0 per cent. The top IT firm's weak quarterly earnings and cautious outlook, which highlighted deferred spending and uncertainty in the BFSI segment, dampened the domestic market mood in the latter part of the week. The earnings reports, primarily from the IT and banking sectors, will influence market trends in the upcoming week." he said.

As many as 35 stocks in the Nifty 50 index delivered a positive return for investors in the week ending April 13, 2023. With a gain of 8.8 per cent, Divi's Laboratories emerged as the top gainer in the index. It was followed by Eicher Motors (up 8.3 per cent), Tata Motors (up 7.3 per cent), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 6.4 per cent), and Bajaj Auto (up 6.3 per cent). JSW Steel and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation also advanced by over five per cent. On the other hand, Infosys, HCL Technologies, and Tata Consumer Products declined 2.4 per cent, 1.8 per cent, and 1.5 per cent, respectively.

Sector-wise, the BSE Realty index surged the most (5.3 per cent) during the week gone by. While BSE Auto, BSE Bankex, and BSE Metal indices have registered a weekly gain of 3.5 per cent, 2.9 per cent, and 2.9 per cent, respectively. On the other hand, BSE Information Technology has registered a weekly decline of 1.1 per cent.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said “A small positive candle was formed on the daily chart with a long lower shadow. Technically, this pattern indicates a buy-on intraday dips opportunity on Thursday. Nifty is currently attempting to stage an upside breakout of the crucial overhead resistance at 17800 levels (previous lower top of 6th March). A decisive move above this hurdle is likely to negate the bearish chart pattern of lower tops and bottoms of the last few months and that could open a positive pattern like higher tops and bottoms.

Nifty on the weekly chart has witnessed an upside breakout of the down-sloping trend line at 17,600 levels this week and closed higher. The Bank Nifty has outperformed the benchmark Nifty this week and witnessed an upside breakout of the downtrend line hurdle. The overall chart pattern of Nifty continues to be positive. The next upside targets to be watched around 18,200 levels in the coming weeks. Immediate support is at 17,700 levels.

