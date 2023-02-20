Nifty Bank Outlook: Avoid aggressive longs unless index takes out 42,000 level

Nifty Bank made a high of 41,979.10, before closing the last week at 41,131.75, down 1.03 per cent. On the weekly chart, Nifty Bank formed a bearish candle while failing to close above 20- and 50-day EMAs.

The Bollinger band indicates that the banking index has closed below the middle band, hinting at a short-term weakness ahead. The momentum indicator RSI, on the other hand, ended at the 51 level, just above the average zone.

Among banking stocks, ICICI Bank gained 1.03 per cent while AU SFB shed 5.61 last week.

Nifty Bank February futures ended with 73 points premium while the Put Call ratio (PCR) stood at 0.55 level.

Nifty Bank Put options distribution shows that the 40,000 strike has the highest open interest (OI) concentration, which may act as support for the ongoing expiry. Nifty Bank Call strike of 42,000 witnessed significant OI concentrations and may act as a resistance for the monthly expiry.

Indicators such as ATR and ADX remained on the weaker side on the daily chart. But one can expect short-term buying opportunities among private banking names.

Nifty Bank is trading in a concise range since the Budget day and has failed to close above 42,015. It would catch up with the directional movement once it sustains above this level. For the coming week, a strong base is placed around the 40,000-40,400 zone. Some NBFCs have been out of favour largely as too much focus is on banks.

Nifty PSU index currently remained under pressure. It would be important to watch out as the 3,750 level must be protected in the next week.

The main trend appears to have run its course. Long-term investors can buy high-quality banking stock at these prices, but short-term traders should not take aggressive long positions unless the 42,000 level is attained.

(The author is Executive Director Choice Broking)

