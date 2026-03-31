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'No one can predict..best thing to do is...' - Nithin Kamath has investment advice for 99% of people

'No one can predict..best thing to do is...' - Nithin Kamath has investment advice for 99% of people

Meanwhile, with three market closures: Ram Navami, today's Mahavir Jayanti, and the upcoming Good Friday on April 3, falling within a span of just seven days, Kamath earlier noted that such a cluster of holidays almost guarantees a news cycle that can swing markets either way.

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Ritik Raj
Ritik Raj
  • Updated Mar 31, 2026 12:26 PM IST
'No one can predict..best thing to do is...' - Nithin Kamath has investment advice for 99% of peopleImage source: (Nithin Kamath/X)

Domestic exchanges BSE and NSE are closed on Tuesday, March 31, for trading on account of Mahavir Jayanti. Amid this pause, a day earlier, Founder and CEO at Zerodha, Nithin Kamath, had shared a piece of advice for retail investors trying to navigate during market uncertainty.

In a post on X, Kamath pointed out it’s pointless to try to predict the market. “No one can predict which asset class will do well,” he wrote in his latest post.
 

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Kamath advised that “for 99% of people, the best thing to do is diversify and stay invested during the good times and the bad.”  He also shared a chart illustrating rolling two-year SIP returns, highlighting why a blended portfolio balanced across equity, debt, and gold matters.

This post comes days after Kamath’s earlier post about the highly volatile state of global financial markets. In a prior post, he said, “It's crazy that we live in a time when the entire global financial market seems to be at the whim and fancy of what one person decides to do.”

 

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Meanwhile, with three market closures: Ram Navami, today's Mahavir Jayanti, and the upcoming Good Friday on April 3, falling within a span of just seven days, Kamath earlier noted that such a cluster of holidays almost guarantees a news cycle that can swing markets either way.

“The only way to survive as a trader in this market is to make survival the first goal, not making money,” Kamath said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 31, 2026 12:22 PM IST
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