Domestic exchanges BSE and NSE are closed on Tuesday, March 31, for trading on account of Mahavir Jayanti. Amid this pause, a day earlier, Founder and CEO at Zerodha, Nithin Kamath, had shared a piece of advice for retail investors trying to navigate during market uncertainty.

In a post on X, Kamath pointed out it’s pointless to try to predict the market. “No one can predict which asset class will do well,” he wrote in his latest post.



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No one can predict which asset class will do well. For 99% of people, the best thing to do is diversify and stay invested during the good times and the bad. pic.twitter.com/qwiUpiFEeH — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) March 30, 2026

Kamath advised that “for 99% of people, the best thing to do is diversify and stay invested during the good times and the bad.” He also shared a chart illustrating rolling two-year SIP returns, highlighting why a blended portfolio balanced across equity, debt, and gold matters.

This post comes days after Kamath’s earlier post about the highly volatile state of global financial markets. In a prior post, he said, “It's crazy that we live in a time when the entire global financial market seems to be at the whim and fancy of what one person decides to do.”





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It's crazy that we live in a time when the entire global financial market seems to be at the whim and fancy of what one person decides to do — and he can, and does, do whatever he wants depending on which side of the bed he wakes up on.



The only way to survive as a trader in… pic.twitter.com/g0cl65dl2K — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) March 25, 2026

Meanwhile, with three market closures: Ram Navami, today's Mahavir Jayanti, and the upcoming Good Friday on April 3, falling within a span of just seven days, Kamath earlier noted that such a cluster of holidays almost guarantees a news cycle that can swing markets either way.

“The only way to survive as a trader in this market is to make survival the first goal, not making money,” Kamath said.