Nykaa bonus issue a 9/11 fire alarm for corporate governance, tweets Shyam Sekhar

Market veteran Shyam Sekhar said the FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) board decision to declare bonus was a bit odd in terms of intent and timing. In a series of tweets, Sekhar said the timing of the bonus issue raises serious doubts on the intent of the company board.

In a tweet, the Founder and chief ideator & at ithought Advisory asked what did Nykaa achieve in its business to reward shareholders within a year of listing. Sekhar said the Nykaa board pushed for a bonus that hurt retail investors.

So what's so odd about board's bonus decision?

First, the intent.

Second, the timing.

The timing raises serious doubts on the intent.

What has #Nykaa achieved in its biz to reward shareholders within a year of listing?

Why did board push a bonus that hurts retail investors? 6/n — Shyam Sekhar (@shyamsek) November 11, 2022

"Clearly, Nykaa fails the smell test. When a company with founders from the investment banking industry does this, it is like a 9/11 fire alarm for corporate governance in India. Clearly, the independent directors have failed in their duty. Shareholders are victims. Alarm must ring," he tweeted.

Clearly, #Nykaa fails the smell test. When a Co with founders from investment banking industry does this, it is like a 9/11 fire alarm for corporate governance in India.

Clearly, the independent directors have failed in their duty. Shareholders are victims. Alarm must ring. 7/7. — Shyam Sekhar (@shyamsek) November 11, 2022

Here's what he said in a series of tweets:

This is for #Nykaa investors.

Assume you hold 100 Nykaa shares from the #IPO.

The IPO price was 1125.

A 5:1 bonus was issued.

Today you own 600 shares.

The cost of your original 100 shares will be your IPO purchase price.

If you sell now at 175, let's see the overall impact. 1/n — Shyam Sekhar (@shyamsek) November 11, 2022

Shares of Nykaa went ex-bonus in 5:1 ratio on November 10. The scrip rose 5 per cent on Thursday and was up 11 per cent intraday on Friday.

