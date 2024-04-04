Positive on long-term prospects! Motilal Oswal bullish on capital goods majors; picks ABB, L&T, and Kirloskar Oil shares

Dalal Street is all set to kickstart the earnings season for the quarter ended March 2024. In its recent report on the capital goods sector, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said there are enough levers for the capex cycle to sustain over the long term, despite near-term election-related disruptions.

"Consequently, a couple of quarters of moderation in government ordering activity cannot be ruled out. However, we are seeing green shoots in private sector capex, particularly from auto, cement, metals and PLI-led capex. Companies’ order books are already quite buoyant, which provides visibility for a healthy revenue CAGR," it said.

It added that strong demand and raw material (RM) tailwinds are positive catalysts, some of which will have to be passed on by the companies. Exports have seemingly bottomed out, and a gradual pickup can be expected from the fourth quarter of FY24 onward.

Higher oil prices and GCC infra spending augur well for EPC companies, which are in the MENA region. "We thus increase our estimates to bake in the fourth quarter of FY24 inflows and lower RM prices and also revise our valuation multiples upwards to bake in expected improvement in private capex post elections," it said.

Motilal Oswal has picked ABB, L&T and Kirloskar Oil Engines as top picks. It expects ABB to be the key beneficiary of an improved addressable market for short-cycle orders from the private sector as well as transmission, railways, data centres, and PLI-led spending.

The brokerage firm has a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 7,305. It expects moderation in margins as the company is expected to pass on the raw material price corrections to end-users.

Motilal Oswal also expects L&T to continue to benefit from both domestic and international spending, along with control over its working capital. It would also look out for execution ramp-up in Saudi projects and expected pipelines in the Middle East.

The brokerage firm has a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4,400. It expects consolidated revenue growth of 11 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, led by 12 per cent YoY Core E&C revenue growth.

It also likes Kirloskar Oil Engines' stock because of its attractive valuations and as it has further scope of re-rating from current levels. It expects revenue to grow 18 per cent YoY on the back of healthy demand and an incrementally higher share of the high horsepower (HHP) range in the revenue mix.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.