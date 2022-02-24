Russia-Ukraine war: Sensex tumbles over 2,700 pts! Here's what experts say

Equity benchmark Sensex crashed over 2,700 points to hit an intraday low of 54,383.20 after Russian forces attacked Ukraine. Likewise, Nifty also plunged over 800 points to end at 16,247.95.



Experts say that a further correction cannot be ruled out if the geopolitical tensions escalate or oil prices rise sharply from here. Market veteran Motilal Oswal also said that the Indian markets could fall around 10 per cent if a full-scale invasion happens.



Where are the markets headed from here? Here are what some market analysts say.

Vijay Chandok - MD & CEO, ICICI Securities



"While the escalated war situation between Russia/Ukraine has led to sharp cut in key equities across the globe, we believe crude trajectory will the key to watch out for going ahead. We don’t expect major sanctions which may drive big spike in crude, equally harming Europe and US, or even in terms of aggressive rate hike leading to slower economic growth."



"We, thus, believe that market stabilisation is likely in the short term. Nonetheless, medium to long term thesis on Indian equities remain intact amid economic recovery as reflected by key macroeconomic indicators, strong capex spends and robust corporate earnings (Nifty earnings growth likely at 21.5 per cent CAGR over FY21-24). We continue to see this correction as an opportunity for the investors to add on the companies with sustainable growth visibility," he added.

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities



"These high crude prices are pinching the country and its industries really badly. The stocks markets will also see some pressure due to the same and might see strong correction in near term. But we advise investors to remain invested in quality stocks for the long-term gains, as historically every strong correction provides a buying opportunity."

Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities



“Geopolitical events often come up with short-term reactions in the market as the dominant news flow leads to market volatility. The current Russia-Ukraine crisis would lead to a rise in oil prices, higher than the current levels. High crude prices could delay the cool-off in inflation, which was expected to go moderate by the second half of 2022. We believe the present macroeconomic developments are leading to volatility in all major asset classes, including equity and debt."



"The volatility is here to stay for some time before we conclude a market direction. Investors should focus on asset allocation and use this volatility to build long-term positions in quality large and mid-cap stocks as they become attractive after the recent correction and provide a good entry point," he added.



Ravi Singh-Vice President and Head of Research-ShareIndia



"Nifty may touch the level of 15,500 in this scenario. It is advisable that all investors should follow wait and watch strategy and avoid any fresh entry at current juncture. Long term investors having investment horizon of 3-5 years will get a good opportunity to avert their portfolio, once the global situation stabilises."

Amar Ambani, Head – Institutional Equities, YES Securities



"We had opined a few days ago that post the meteoric rise to 18,000 on the Nifty from lows of 7,500, it seemed like the Nifty could correct to 15,800 level. We were already witnessing the consolidation since mid-October 2021 due to lack of fresh triggers. The Russia-Ukraine issue added a negative trigger to the existing overhang of the US Fed likely raising rates in March 2022."

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One Limited

"In case of further aberration 16,200-16,000 can be tested or we may see sub-16,000 levels as well. Till time things do not ease off globally, traders should avoid aggressive bets. For investors, it would be a great opportunity to accumulate quality propositions in a staggered manner."



