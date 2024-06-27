Sensex closes above 79K mark for first time, Nifty at record high; IT shares lead gains

Sensex and Nifty ended at fresh record highs on Thursday led by gains in IT sector stocks. Sensex gained 569 pts to 79,243 and Nifty rallied 175 pts to close at 24,044. Sensex closed above 79,000 mark for the first time on Thursday. During the day, Sensex hit a record high of 79,396 and Nifty scaled a high of 24,087. However, market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 438.66 lakh crore compared to Rs 437.02 lakh crore in the previous session.

Ultratech Cement, NTPC, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, Infosys, TCS, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharti Airtel led the gains on Sensex, rising up to 5.07%. India VIX rose 0.71% to 14,15, signaling a marginal rise in the market volatility in the current session.

As many as 300 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, 26 shares hit their 52-week lows on Thursday. However, market breadth was negative in the current session.

Of 4,008 stocks, 1510 stocks ended in the green. Around 2388 stocks ended in the red while 110 stocks remained unchanged.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services said, “The benchmark indices exhibited bullish momentum, buoyed by expected revival in the IT sector and consolidation in the cement industry. However, the broader market remained sideways due to valuation concerns and FII selling owing to rising US bond yields. Meanwhile, the US market put up a mixed performance, with investor sentiment remaining cautious ahead of key US data releases for the week, including the PCE price index, which could provide new impetus for rate cuts.”

IT, auto, banking, oil and gas shares led the gains on Dalal Street today. BSE IT index climbed 601 pts with auto, banking, oil and gas shares gaining 397 pts, 118 pts and 237 pts, respectively.

BSE midcap index rose 80 pts to 45,967 but the small cap index slipped 299 pts to 51,842 level.

Bank Nifty fell 59 pts to 52,811 level.

On Nifty Bank, Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities said,"The BankNifty index experienced volatile moves, trading in a broad range with support at 52,700 and resistance at 53,100. The index needs to decisively sustain above 53,000 for a continued move towards the 53,400/53,700 mark. However, it is trading in overbought territory, and failure to sustain above 53,000 could lead to a correction towards the 52,500/52,000 levels."