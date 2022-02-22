Sensex crashes over 1000 pts over Ukraine crisis! Should you buy the dip?

The BSE benchmark Sensex tanked over 1,000 points and the NSE Nifty cracked below the key 17,000-level, extending their losses to the fifth session in a row triggered by the Russia-Ukraine standoff.



The market cap of BSE-listed firms fell by Rs 6.03 lakh crore after investor wealth declined to Rs 251.36 lakh crore against Rs 257.39 lakh crore in the previous session.



"The market is witnessing a sharp cut in early trade of Tuesday's trading session on the back of intense geopolitical tension. We are in monthly F&O expiry week therefore we could see a surge in volatility whereas March is going to be a very volatile month due to lots of events like geopolitical uncertainty, results of state elections, US Fed meeting, etc.," said Mr. Parth Nyati, Founder, Tradingo.



Nyati added that the overall trend is bullish but markets may witness high volatility over the next month therefore short-term traders should remain light while long-term investors should look at this correction as a buying opportunity.



"We are very bullish on capital goods, infrastructure, real estate, banking, consumer goods, and auto ancillaries space therefore we advise investors to look for buying opportunities in these areas," he said.



"Technically, Nifty is trying to respect its 200-DMA which is currently placed around 16850 while if Nifty starts to trade below 200-DMA then correction may see further extension towards 16,000/15,500 levels. On the upside, 17300/17500 are important resistance levels; above this, we can expect positive momentum in the market," he added.



"Ukraine and Russia have been locked in a tense border stand-off for weeks. This crisis has added to the market concerns on high inflation and central banks' withdrawal of the easy monetary policy. Another factor that is driving the market now is the possibility of an interest rate hike and tighter fiscal policy in near future," Dr. Ravi Singh-Vice President and Head of Research-ShareIndia told BusinessToday.In.



"All the volatility inducing factors are very much present and will continuously effect the market in near term. Investors may remain cautious as Nifty may touch the levels of 16800-16500 in next sessions. We may see some lower level buying at those levels. Banking, IT, Pharma and Power sectors looks attractive for medium to long term gains," he added.



"Escalations in Ukraine tensions with Russia recognising two pro-Russian rebel regions have aggravated the crisis. The economic consequences are already visible in higher crude and gold prices," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.



The biggest macro headwind for India is crude racing to USD 97 a barrel, he said, adding that the inflationary consequence of this will force the RBI to abandon its dovish monetary stance.

