Sensex dives 671 points to slip below 72,000; Nifty settles 198 points lower; here's what analysts say

Domestic equity markets took a U-turn on Monday and settled sharply lower. Headline indices kicked off the new week on a positive note but the sharp sell-off across all the sectors weighed on the market sentiments. Traders will be looking at US inflation numbers and India Incs earnings due later this week for cues in the near term.



For the day, BSE's Sensex tanked 670.93 points, or 0.93 per cent, to settle at 71,355.22. NSE's Nifty50 plunged 197.80 points, or 0.91 per cent, to end the day at 21,513. In the broader markets, the BSE midcap index dropped about a per cent, while the BSE smallcap index shed over one-third per cent for the day. Fear gauge spiked about 7 per cent to 13.52-mark.



Nifty formed a bearish engulfing candlestick pattern, indicating bearishness in Nifty. If Nifty breaks the 21,500 level, it may further decline to around 21,220 in the short run, said Mandar Bhojane, Equity Research Analyst at Choice Broking.



"Crucial support levels are identified at 21,350–20,200, with resistance at 21,700–21,800. Despite the current dip, the overall trend remains positive, and investors may view it as a buying opportunity near the 21,300-21,200 level," he said.

On a sectoral front, only Nifty media and realty indices managed to settle mild gains. On the downside, the Nifty PSU Bank index tanked more than 2.5 per cent, while the Nifty FMCG index shed 1.72 per cent. The Nifty metal index weakened about 1.6 per cent, while the Nifty private bank index was down 1.5 per cent for the day.



In the Nifty50 pack, UPL tanked more than 3.4 per cent, while SBI Life Insurance Company dropped 2.6 per cent. State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra and Divis Laboratories dropped more than 2 per cent each. Among the gainers, Adani Ports rose over 1.5 per cent, while ONGC, NPTC, Sun Pharma and Hero Motocorp added half a per cent each.



If one plots Nifty’s P/E on one-year forward Bloomberg consensus estimate at any point in time, at 20.5 times, we are past the earlier peaks, but still 11 per cent below the 2021 peak. If Nifty P/E were to be plotted on one-year forward actual reported EPS, Nifty, at 20.5x one-year forward consensus, would still have room to fly before it reaches ‘exuberance’ as defined by the prior peaks, said Elara Capital in a note.

"Our base-case Nifty-50 target for end-2024E would be an upside of 12 per cent, in line with the long-term earnings growth trajectory and assuming no significant change in valuation multiple, but we would be mindful of ‘event risks’ that may impact valuation," it added.



A total of 4,074 shares were traded on BSE on Monday, of which 2,060 settled with cuts. 1,911 stocks ended the session with cuts while 103 shares remained unchanged. During the day, 571 shares hit their upper circuit, whereas 206 shares tested the lower circuit levels for the day.

In the broader markets, Bandhan Bank tanked about 7.4 per cent, while Jaiprakash Associates dropped about 5.86 per cent. Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company shed 5.6 per cent and Hindustan Copper declined 5.4 per cent. Among the gainers, Sula Vineyards rose 19.5 per cent and Trident surged 18.25 per cent. Garware Hi-Tech Films ended 15 per cent higher for the day.

