Sensex falls 351 pts, Nifty ends at 22K; IT, banking shares lead losses

Benchmark indices ended lower on Tuesday led by losses in IT and banking stocks. A rally in capital goods, consumer durables and oil and gas shares capped losses in the first session of this holiday truncated week. Sensex ended 361 points lower at 72,470 and Nifty lost 92 points to end at 22,004 today.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 382.55 lakh crore.

Bajaj Finance, L&T, Axis Bank, NTPC, Tata Motors and IndusInd Bank were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.18 per cent. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 10 ended in green.

Shares of PowerGrid, Bharti Airtel, Wipro, HDFC Bank, and Kotak Bank were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.07%.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services said, " Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services said, "Aligned with global trends, the domestic market sustained its consolidation pattern, ending close to 22,000. While key data such as US GDP and inflation during the week may provide some clues on future rate cut paths, the fiscal year-ending truncated week, coupled with reduced trading volumes and monthly expiry, are likely to contribute to volatility. Generally, midcaps are performing well post the consolidation of the last 2-3 weeks, while the IT sector continued to experience sluggishness following weak global IT spending forecasts."

BSE IT and banking indices ended 204 pts and 268 pts lower, respectively.

BSE capital goods, consumer durables and oil and gas indices ended 698 points, 255 points, and 227 points, respectively.

Market breadth was negative with 1416 stocks rising against 2543 stocks falling on BSE. 131 shares were unchanged.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said, "Nifty remained sideways throughout the day as market participants stayed perplexed on the first day of the holiday-shortened week. However, the trend remained positive for the short term as the index closed above the critical moving average on the daily chart. On the lower end, support is placed at 21,840 for the short term, below which weakness may emerge. On the higher end, resistance is visible at 22,240-22,300."

Previous session

BSE Sensex rose 190.75 points or 0.26% to 72,831.94 and the NSE Nifty gained 84.80 or 0.39% to 22,096.75 on Friday (March 22) .