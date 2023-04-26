Sensex falls over 150 points, Nifty trades below 17,750; Ipca Labs, Brightcom Group tank up to 6%

Indian equity benchmarks traded lower in opening deals on Wednesday amid weak global cues. The domestic indices were in the red, dragged by metals, banks, financials and energy stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack fell 158 points or 0.26 per cent to trade at 59,972, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 46 points or 0.26 per cent down to trade at 17,722. On the global front, most Asian shares traded lower tracking an overnight weakness in the US stock markets.

Back home, mid- and small-cap shares were mixed as Nifty Midcap 100 fell 0.45 per cent and small-cap edged 0.07 per cent higher.

"There are no triggers for a sharp up move. So the possible near-term trend is a range-bound movement, within which there can be sharp responses to quarterly (Q4) results and management commentary," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Sustained FPI selling in the earlier months of this year has stopped and foreign institutional investors have turned buyers this month, though moderately, he added.

11 out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- were trading in the red. Sub-indexes Nifty Metal, Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Oil & Gas were underperforming the NSE platform by falling as much as 1.04 per cent, 0.38 per cent, 0.26 per cent and 0.45 per cent, respectively.

On the stock-specific front, JSW Steel was the top Nifty loser as the stock cracked 1.60 per cent to trade at Rs 713.40. Hindalco, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Coal India fell up to 1.58 per cent.

In contrast, Eicher Motors, PowerGrid, Adani Enterprises, L&T and Apollo Hospitals climbed up to 1.53 per cent.

The overall market breadth was strong as 1,489 shares were advancing while 1,220 were declining on BSE.

On the 30-share BSE index, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC twins (HDFC and HDFC Bank), ITC, SBI, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, and Tata Steel were among the top laggards.

In addition, Ipca Laboratories, Brightcom Group, MCX and Rallis India tanked up to 6.06 per cent.

On the flip side, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), L&T, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank and Tata Motors were trading in the green.

Sensex had climbed 75 points, or 0.12 per cent, to close at 60,130.71 on Tuesday, while Nifty had gained 26 points, or 0.15 per cent, to settle at 17,769.25.

Nifty outlook

"Test of 17,807, which is not far from our initial objective of 17,830, has prompted buyers to slow down. But there are enough reasons not to expect an outright collapse, and instead look for yet another accumulation in the 17,708 vicinity, but we may have to wait for consistent trades above 17,765 before the 17,976 objective is brought back into play. Alternatively, slippage past 17,680 could bring 17,500 back on the radar again," said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

