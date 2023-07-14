Sensex is at an all-time high, but these large-caps haven’t done well for 12 months. Should you buy them?

The Indian equity markets have been on a bull run for the past year. Amid this rally, the benchmark BSE Sensex breached the 66,000-mark for the first time on July 13. The Sensex has delivered over 22 per cent returns in the past one year, having added more than 12,000 points in 12 months. A majority of large-cap stocks have performed extremely well in this period, but there are some stocks in the BSE100 index that have not participated in this rally, with some stocks declining as much as 24 per cent.

Are there opportunities here? Here is a look at the performance of some such stocks along with their FY23 financials:

Data available with ACE Equity showed that consumer durables maker Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals was the biggest laggard of the BSE 100 index in the last 12 months. This stock has declined 24 per cent to Rs 289.85 on July 13, from Rs 382.05 on July 13, 2022. Crompton Greaves has a current market valuation of Rs 18,541 crore. While it has posted a 27 per cent rise in gross sales to Rs 6,869.6 crore in the financial year 2022-23 (FY23) the company’s profit after tax (PAT) declined 20 per cent to Rs 463 crore in FY23 from Rs 578 crore in the FY22.

Voltas is ranked second in this list of poor performers as the stock of this air conditioner maker has tanked 24 per cent to Rs 748.6 from Rs 983.7 12 months ago. This Tata group company has a current market capitalisation of Rs 25,225 crore. Gross sales of Voltas have increased 20 per cent to Rs 9,399.4 crore in FY23 while PAT has fallen 73 per cent to Rs 135 crore in FY23 from Rs 504 crore in FY22.

Number three on the list is Bandhan Bank as its stock has slipped 22 per cent to Rs 216 from Rs 277 on July 13, 2022. This private bank has a market cap of Rs 34,778 crore and it has posted 1,645 per cent jump in PAT to Rs 2,194.6 crore in FY23 from Rs 125.8 crore in FY22. It is followed by Jubilant FoodWorks as this stock is down 19 per cent to Rs 471 with a current market cap of Rs 31,082 crore. Sales have increased 17 per cent to Rs 5,158 crore while profits have declined 16 per cent to Rs 353 crore in FY23. Number five in this list is ACC Ltd after its stock tumbled 18 per cent to Rs 1,771 apiece from Rs 2,173 in the past 12 months. ACC has a current market cap of Rs 33,255 crore. Its gross sales have increased 28 per cent to Rs 22,210 crore while PAT has jumped 36 per cent to Rs 885 crore in FY23 from Rs 649 crore in FY 22.

Some other major non-performing large-cap stocks in this list are Adani Power, down 17 per cent, Page Industries (-17 per cent), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (-11 per cent), Mphasis (-10 per cent), and UPL (-7 per cent).

