Sensex, Nifty edge higher; Capri Global, Adani Power, Zomato jump up to 6%

Indian equity benchmarks were slightly up in Tuesday's early trade, led by gains in metals, financial and automobile stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack rose 71 points or 0.11 per cent to trade at 65,287, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 28 points or 0.15 per cent up to trade at 19,422. Mid- and small-cap shares were positive as Nifty Midcap 100 climbed 0.62 per cent and small-cap gained 0.64 per cent.

Asian markets gained marginally today after declining in the previous session. Overnight, Wall Street equities closed mixed. Investors now await comments from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, due on Friday, at a meeting of central bankers at Jackson Hole in Wyoming, for cues on policy tightening.

Domestic investors await the minutes of latest monetary policy meeting of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), due on Thursday.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Indian shares on a net basis during the previous session, offloading Rs 1,901 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 626 crore, according to provisional National Stock Exchange data.

"Long-term investors can accumulate high quality growth stocks. Large-cap banks are now fairly valued. The prospects for large-caps in the capital goods sector are bright," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

14 out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- were trading in the red. Sub-indexes Nifty Metal, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Auto were outperforming the NSE platform by rising as much as 1.01 per cent, 0.50 per cent and 0.47 per cent, respectively. Nifty IT, however, slipped 0.22 per cent.

On the stock-specific front, HDFC Life was the top gainer in the Nifty pack as the stock jumped 2.80 per cent to trade at Rs 642.65. Adani Enterprises, SBI Life, Hindalco and PowerGrid gained up to 2.36 per cent.

In contrast, Jio Financial Services, LTI Mindtree, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys were among the top laggards.

The overall market breadth was positive as 2,088 shares were advancing while 664 were declining on BSE.

On the 30-share BSE index, ITC, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, L&T, Axis Bank and NTPC were among the top gainers.

Also, Capri Global Capital, Torrent Power, Mahindra Lifespace, Adani Power, Tata Teleservices, Adani Transmission and Zomato surged up to 5.73 per cent. On the flipside, Lloyds Metals and Energy, Sun TV and Network, Kalyan Jewellers, Eris and EIH slipped up to 3.01 per cent.

On Monday, Sensex had gained 267 points or 0.41 per cent to settle at 65,216, while Nifty has moved 83 points or 0.43 per cent up to settle the session at 19,394.

Nifty outlook

"The bounce off the 50-dma in the last few days encouraged a push beyond the critical 19,346-19,377 region yesterday, pointing to bullish undercurrents. Plenty of resistances ahead shall ensure that it will not be an easy rise though, as evidenced by last hour selling from the top. Yet, we may play for a 19,460-19,520 move, as long as slippages do not stretch past 19,371-19,357 region. Else, expect a consolidation, but with previously projected objectives of 19,258 or 19,060- 18,900 not expected right away," said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

