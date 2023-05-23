Sensex, Nifty settle on a flat note; Adani stocks jump up to 13%; IT stocks drag

Domestic equity markets erased almost entire gains for the day as the fag-end selling pressure weighed on the market sentiments and dragged the benchmark lower, which finally settled lower. The concerns over US debt ceiling talks were countered by foreign inflows.

For the day, the 30-share pack BSE Sensex 18.11 points, or 0.03 per cent, to settle at 61,981.79. NSE's Nifty50 index gained 33.60 points, or 0.18 per cent, to end the day at 18,348. Broader market gained in tandem with headline peers as BSE midcap and smallcap indices settled in green. Fear gauge India VIX spiked slightly to settle at 12.61-level.

Markets traded volatile and settled marginally in the green amid mixed cues. After the initial up move, Nifty remained in a narrow range, however, profit taking in the final hour pared all the gains. Meanwhile, mixed trends on the sectoral front kept the traders busy, said Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking.



"Nifty has witnessed a decent recovery in the last three sessions but we feel the contribution of the banking index is critical for the continuation of the trend. Meanwhile, traders should continue with a positive bias while maintaining focus on stock selection. Apart from the key sectors, participants can selectively choose from midcap and smallcap space as well," he said.



On a sectoral front, Nifty Metal index gained about 3 per cent, followed by Nifty Media, Auto and Pharma indices, which added about a per cent, each. Among the losers, Nifty IT index was the biggest laggard, while Nifty Realty and Consumer Durables indices also ended lower.

Adani Group stocks continued to limelight during the day. Adani Enterprises settled 13 per cent, while Adani Wilmar was up 10 per cent. Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission and NDTV hit an upper circuit of 5 per cent, each. Adani Port and Special Economic Zone, ACC and Ambuja Cements also settled in green for the day.

Barring the Adani Group stocks, among the Nifty50 index, Divis Labs gained over 4 per cent. Bajaj Finserv, Eicher Motors and UPL gained 2 per cent, each. SBI Life Insurance Company, Bharat Petroleum, ITC, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank and Tata Motors added a per cent, each, for the day.



Among the losers, Apollo Hospital Enterprises topped among the losers, followed by HCL Technologies, Grasim and Tech Mahindra. Larsen & Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Ultratech Cement, Sun Pharma and HDFC Life Insurance were among the other laggards.



A total of 3,595 shares were traded on BSE on Tuesday, of which 1,778 settled with gains. 1729 stocks ended the session lower while 117 shares remained unchanged. A total of 166 shares hit their upper circuit, whereas a similar number of shares tested the lower circuit levels for the day.



Domestic benchmark indices closed flat after a positive session, driven by buying in the metal, pharma, and auto sectors. However, market sentiment was challenged by a sell-off in IT stocks, influenced by weak signals from the US market, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.



"The direction of the US market is anticipated to impact global equities, with investors closely monitoring upcoming events such as the release of FOMC minutes, US PMI, and progress in debt-ceiling talks," he said.

