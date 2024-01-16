Sensex, Nifty snap 5-day winning run; Capri Global jumps 18%, Angel One tanks 14%

Domestic equity markets snapped their five-day winning-run on Tuesday and settled lower for the session. However, headline indices recovered in the fag-end of the session but could not erase entire losses. Weak global cues and expectations of higher interest rates for longer weighed on the market sentiments. Profit booking by domestic traders dragged the indices lower.



For the day, BSE's Sensex dropped 199.17 points, or 0.27 per cent, to settle at 73,128.77. NSE's Nifty50 declined 65.15 points, or 0.29 per cent, to end the day at 22,032.30. Broader markets underperformed the headline peers as the BSE midcap and smallcap indices shed up to about half a per cent each. Fear gauge dropped more than 1.80 per cent to 13.54-mark.



Key indices scaled record highs, but failed to capitalise as lack of cues due to closure of US markets on Monday saw investors book profit in IT, telecom, realty and power stocks, which halted the recent upsurge, said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities



"Weak Asian and European market cues coupled with a sharp fall in rupee against the dollar also dented the sentiment, which prompted investors to trim their equity exposure," he added.



On a sectoral front, the Nifty realty index dropped 1.65 per cent, while the Nifty IT, pharma and healthcare indices dropped more than a per cent each. Among the gainers, the Nifty metal index rose about a per cent, while the Nifty oil & gas, media and consumer durable indices were other key gainers for the day.



In the Nifty50 pack, Divis Laboratories and HCL Technologies led the losers, falling more than 2 per cent each. NPTC and Wipro were down 1.8 per cent, while Infosys and Reliance Industries tumbled 1.5 per cent each. Among the gainers, Bharat Petroleum gained 2.75 per cent, while Tata Steel was up 1.75 per cent. Titan Company and ITC rose over 1.5 per cent each.



The broad market exhibited profit booking following a good performance by the IT sector amid weak global cues. Investors are contemplating whether the current euphoria in markets has gone farfetched, especially with elevated domestic valuations in mid & small caps, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.



"FII flows are mixed due to a lack of fresh triggers. Oil prices stayed firm amid undeterred geopolitical tensions. The latest IIP growth signals near-term softness," he said.



A total of 3,239 shares were traded on BSE on Tuesday, of which 2,505 settled with cuts. 1,338 stocks ended the session with gains while 86 shares remained unchanged. During the day, 333 shares hit their upper circuit, whereas 331 shares tested the lower circuit levels for the day.



In the broader markets, Angel One dropped more than 14 per cent after muted Q3 performance, while Suven Life Sciences dropped 8 per cent. IIFL Securities and Panacea Biotec dropped more than 6 per cent each. Among the gainers, ITI gained more than 19 per cent, while Capri Global Capital surged about 18 per cent. Atul Auto rose 10 per cent for the day.

Also read: Hot stocks on January 16: IREDA, Jio Financial, RVNL, YES Bank, ITI and more

Also read: Stock recommendations by analyst for January 16, 2024: JK Paper, KEC and JM Financial

Also read: L&T Tech Q3 results: Net profit jumps 13% YoY to Rs 336 crore; revenue up 12%