Sensex, Nifty snap three-day losing streak but risk-off sentiment may limit recovery

Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Wednesday after falling for three sessions amid a rally in the global markets. Sensex climbed 875 pts to 79,468 and Nifty ended 305 points higher at 24,297. The benchmark indices went through severe selling pressure since August 2 fueled by recession fears in the US.

Adani Ports, PowerGrid, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Infosys and Maruti Suzuki were the top gainers on Sensex, rising up to 3.42%. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 25 ended in the green.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms climbed Rs 8.98 lakh crore to Rs 448.57 lakh crore against Rs 439.59 lakh crore on Tuesday.

However, investor wealth is still down by nearly Rs 13 lakh crore before the three-day correction started on August 2. On August 1, market cap of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 461.62 lakh crore.

But analysts were not very convinced about the nature of recovery.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities said, “Nifty remained sideways during the session as traders waited for the RBI monetary policy meeting scheduled for Thursday. An indecisive candlestick pattern is visible on the daily chart. On the higher end, resistance is observed at the 24,400-24,500 levels. Selling pressure around that level might induce a correction in the market. On the higher end, the trend might change to bullish if Nifty gives a decisive breakout above 24,500."

Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities said, “Domestic markets rallied sharply much in sync with optimism in global equity indices, although risk off sentiment could still prevail on the back of rising tensions in the Middle East. Markets may have got little respite from the recent carnage, but indices may witness sharp intra-day volatility due to global uncertainty.”

Aditya Gaggar, Director at Progressive Shares said, “After three days of correction, Nifty50 has formed a green candle but its long-legged DOJI pattern indicates indecisiveness still. We believe that as long as the index holds its support level of 23,960, there is a chance to soar higher to 24,550 followed by 24,700.”

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, "Global factors and headwinds are likely to persist, which could continue to impact Indian markets over the next few days. Nifty saw a relief rally today, but volatility cannot be ruled out. All eyes will be on RBI policy outcome on Thursday where the committee is expected to maintain the interest rate. Hence, interest-sensitive sectors and stocks would be in focus."

Meanwhile, as many as 196 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, 24 shares hit their 52-week lows on BSE on Wednesday.

Market breadth was in green. Of 4,031 stocks traded, 2,986 stocks were trading in the green. Around 947 stocks were trading in the red while 98 stocks remained unchanged.

All 19 BSE sectoral indices ended in green. Capital goods, auto, metal, IT and oil and gas shares were the major gainers with their BSE indices rising 2027 points, 1039 pts, 1045 pts, 651 pts, and 1157 pts, respectively.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors sold Rs 3,531 crore worth of equities on a net basis on Tuesday, while domestic investors bought Rs 3,357 crore of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

Previous session

Benchmark indices ended lower on Tuesday after erasing huge gains on Tuesday. Sensex closed 166 pts lower at 78,593 and Nifty ended 63 pts lower to 23,992. Earlier, Sensex rose to a high of 79,852 and Nifty reached 24,382 in early deals.