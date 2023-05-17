Sensex, Nifty start on a weak note; LIC Housing Finance & Oberoi Realty dive up to 6%

Indian equity benchmarks traded lower in opening deals on Wednesday, extending their fall for the second straight session. The domestic indices slipped as losses technology and financials countered gains in state-owned lenders and pharma shares. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack fell 79 points or 0.13 per cent to trade at 61,853, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 26 points or 0.14 per cent down to trade at 18,260. Mid- and small-cap shares were positive as Nifty Midcap 100 crawled 0.16 per cent higher and small-cap rose 0.61 per cent.

Despite a lower closing in the previous session, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) extended their buying streak for the fourteenth session yesterday, adding Rs 1,407 crore worth of shares.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said, "As a batsman approaches a century, he might get stuck for a while in the 'nervous nineties'. It appears that the market is in a similar state while approaching a new all-time high. Even though the conditions are favourable for a new record there are near-term issues like the US debt ceiling impasse which can weigh over global markets in the near term. Relentless FPI buying, declining inflation and good Q4 results can sustain this rally even with occasional corrections. The near-term uncertainty makes the market direction a bit confusing. But for long-term investors, this is a good 'buy on dip' market."

Eight out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- were trading in the red. Sub-indexes Nifty Technology and Nifty Financial Services were underperforming the NSE platform by falling as much as 66 per cent and 0.26 per cent, respectively.

On the stock-specific front, HDFC Life was the top Nifty loser as the stock cracked 1.03 per cent to trade at Rs 553.75. Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Eicher Motors fell up to 0.83 per cent.

In contrast, BPCL, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel and Coal India climbed up to 1.77 per cent.

The overall market breadth was strong as 1,787 shares were advancing while 883 were declining on BSE.

On the 30-share BSE index, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HUL, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and Bajaj Finserv were among the top laggards.

In addition, LIC Housing Finance and Oberoi Realty tanked up to 6 per cent.

On the flip side, Bharti Airtel, ITC, L&T, SBI and HDFC Bank were last seen trading in the green.

Sensex had tanked 413 points, or 0.66 per cent, to settle at 61,932, while Nifty had dropped 112 points, or 0.61 per cent, to close at 18,287.

Nifty and Nifty Bank outlooks

"On a closing basis, the positional perspective for Nifty remains 'buy on dip' with a stop loss of 18,200. If Nifty closes below 18,200 and Nifty Bank closes below 43,200, the market would likely correct further," Deven Mehata, Equity Research Analyst at Choice Broking.

