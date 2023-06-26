Sensex rises over 100 points in volatile trade, Nifty tops 18,700; ICICI Securities jumps 12%; Shree Cement tanks 8%

Indian equity benchmarks turned positive in early deals on Monday amid a highly volatile trading session. The domestic indices were up today led by gains in consumer, automobile, metals and pharma stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 105 points or 0.17 per cent to trade at 63,083, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 41 points or 0.22 per cent higher to trade at 18,707. Mid- and small-cap shares were positive as Nifty Midcap 100 gained 0.48 per cent and the small-cap 100 was up 0.41 per cent.

On the global front, most Asian shares fell today as crude prices rose on supply concerns due to a turmoil in Russia. Concerns surfaced over the weekend about the possible disruption of Russian oil supply after a challenge by the Russian mercenary group Wagner on Moscow, which was eventually averted. The move also raised questions about political stability in Russia.

"The global stock market rally appears to be losing steam. Last week S&P 500 lost its 5-week winning streak and in India, last week, mid and small-cap indices lost their 12-week winning streak," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Back home, all 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- were trading in the green today. Sub-indexes Nifty Consumer Durables, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Auto, Nifty Metal and Nifty Pharma were outperforming the NSE platform by rising as much as 0.78 per cent, 0.98 per cent, 0.77 per cent, 0.37 per cent and 0.64 per cent, respectively.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold a net Rs 345 crore worth of Indian equities on Friday, while domestic investors offloaded Rs 684 crore of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

On the stock-specific front, Tata Consumer Products was the top Nifty gainer as the stock jumped 2.82 per cent to trade at Rs 864.55. Also, Adani Enterprises, Cipla, UPL and Hero MotoCorp climbed up to 2.16 per cent.

In contrast, TCS, BPCL, NTPC, Grasim and Tata Steel slipped up to 1.10 per cent.

The overall market breadth was strong as 1,931 shares were advancing while 1,076 were declining on BSE.

On the 30-share BSE index, ITC, ICICI Bank, HUL, M&M, Infosys, SBI and IndusInd Bank were among the top gainers.

In addition, ICICI Securities, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company and Alembic Pharmaceuticals jumped up to 12.45 per cent.

On the flip side, Shree Cement, Prestige Estates and CreditAccess Grameen slipped up to 8.17 per cent.

Sensex had declined 260 points or 0.41 per cent to close at 62,979 in the previous session; while Nifty had moved 106 points or 0.56 per cent down to end the session at 18,666.

Nifty outlook

"Nifty ended in the red for the second consecutive day taking support near the important level of 18,650 during the intraday session slightly weakening the bias and sentiment and a decisive breach below 18,650 zone would trigger for further slide in the coming days with 18,450 zone as the major important support level. For the bias to improve, again the index needs to move past and sustain above the 18,800 zone to anticipate for further breakout above the previous peak zone of 18,887 level. The support for the day is seen at 18,550 levels while the resistance is seen at 18,800 levels," said Vaishali Parekh, Vice-President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher.

