Sensex rises over 100 points, Nifty trades above 19,350; Gokaldas Exports, Finolex Industries surge up to 19%

Indian equity benchmarks traded higher in Tuesday's early trade, led by gains in technology, metals and automobile durable stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack rose 126 points or 0.19 per cent to trade at 65,123, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 46 points or 0.23 per cent up to trade at 19,351. Mid- and small-cap shares were positive as Nifty Midcap 100 climbed 0.34 per cent and small-cap gained 0.65 per cent.

Asian markets extended gains today, tracking an overnight rise in Wall Street equities. Investors now await domestic GDP (gross domestic product) data for the April-June quarter, scheduled to be released post-market hours on Thursday.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,393 crore on a net basis during the previous session, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,264 crore, according to stock exchange data.

"Markets could display a mixed trend. The FII camp sold shares in yesterday's trade, implying pessimism amongst overseas investors amid higher US bond yields and likely uptick in interest rates which could further drag the global economic growth," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

14 out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the NSE -- were trading in the red. Sub-indexes Nifty IT, Nifty Metal and Nifty Auto were outperforming the NSE platform by rising as much as 0.57 per cent, 0.54 per cent and 0.42 per cent, respectively. However, Nifty PSU Bank slipped 0.35 per cent.

On the stock-specific front, Jio Financial Services was the top gainer in the Nifty pack as the stock jumped 2.01 per cent to trade at Rs 215.40. Tech Mahindra, UPL, PowerGrid and Hero MotoCorp gained up to 1.39 per cent.

In contrast, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Dr Reddy's, Britannia and Reliance Industries were among the top laggards.

The overall market breadth was positive as 2,035 shares were advancing while 801 were declining on BSE.

On the 30-share BSE index, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank and L&T were among the top gainers.

Also, Gokaldas Exports, Finolex Industries, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Laxmi Organic Industries and PCBL surged up to 18.95 per cent. On the flipside, Union Bank of India, Titagarh Rail Systems, Piramal Enterprises, Stylam Industries and KPI Green Energy slipped up to 5.50 per cent.

On Monday, Sensex had climbed 110 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 64,997, while Nifty had moved 40 points or 0.21 per cent up to close at 19,306.

Nifty and Nifty Bank outlooks

"The market is still in a trading range and we need a close above the 19,370 mark for further upside. Now for day traders, the positive sentiment is likely to continue as long as the index sustains at 19,220, above which, we can see a pullback rally till 19,400-19,450. On the other hand, selling pressure is likely to increase below 19,220 and the market may slide further towards 19,100-19,000. Nifty Bank was seen gaining strength, but it failed to accelerate further due to weakness in the broader market. Above 44,500, the upside may lift the index up to 45,000 level. Below 44,200, the index could slide further towards 44,000 or 43,800 levels," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.

