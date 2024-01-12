Sensex rises over 300 points, Nifty trades near 21,750; Infosys, IRFC jump up to 6%

Indian equity benchmarks started on a positive note in Friday's trade, led by sharp gains in technology stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack was up 306 points or 0.41 per cent to trade at 72,027, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 98 points or 0.45 per cent up to trade at 21,745. Mid- and small-cap shares were up as well as Nifty Midcap 100 climbed 0.25 per cent and small-cap gained 0.42 per cent. India VIX, fear index, fell 0.54 per cent to 12.70-level.

Globally, Asian equities opened marginally higher today. Overnight, Wall Street equities closed little changed.

Back home, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Indian shares on a net basis during the previous session, offloading Rs 865 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,607.08 crore.

10 out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the NSE -- were trading in the green today. Sub-indexes Nifty IT, Nifty Realty and Nifty Media were outperforming the NSE platform by rising as much as 3.12 per cent, 0.64 per cent and 0.30 per cent, respectively.

On the stock-specific front, Infosys Ltd was the top gainer in the Nifty pack as the stock jumped 5.66 per cent to trade at Rs 1,578.75. Wipro, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consumer Products gained up to 2.86 per cent.

In contrast, M&M, Reliance Industries, PowerGrid, Bharti Airtel and Asian Paints were among the top laggards.

The overall market breadth was strong as 1,943 shares were advancing while 895 were declining on BSE.

On the 30-share BSE index, frontline stocks such as L&T, Infosys, UltraTech, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Tata motors and State Bank of India (SBI) were among the top gainers.

Also, shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Firstsource Solutions, Mastek, Lodha and Polycab India surged up to 4.90 per cent. On the flipside, Alok Industries, Network18, Astrazeneca Pharma, Apar Industries, JBM Auto, Metropolis Healthcare and Nykaa slipped up to 4.27 per cent.

Also read | Reliance Industries shares rally; Mukesh Ambani enters $100 billion club

Also read | JSW Steel shares clocked flat returns in six months; can they cross Rs 1,000 mark?