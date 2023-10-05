Sensex rises over 350 points, Nifty tops 19,500; PCBL, Cochin Shipyard jump up to 5%

Indian equity benchmarks staged a gap-up opening in Thursday's trade amid positive global cues. The domestic bourses were up led by gains in banks, financials, automobile, consumer durables and technology stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack rose 351 points or 0.54 per cent to trade at 65,577, while the NSE Nifty moved 95 points or 0.49 per cent up to trade at 19,531. Broader market (mid- and small-cap) shares were positive as Nifty Midcap 100 climbed 0.67 per cent and small-cap gained 0.94 per cent.

PCBL, Cochin Shipyard, Restaurant Brands Asia, Zomato and SIS were among top gainers in the BSE 500 index, rising up to 4.51%

On the global front, Asian markets ticked higher today, tracking an overnight surge in Wall Street equities. Also, a sharp drop in crude oil prices also helped to soothe investor sentiment.

"After spiking to $96 Brent crude has softened to $90 now. Production cuts by OPEC and Russia will keep crude prices elevated," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Back home, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Rs 4,424.02 crore of shares on a net basis during the previous session, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 1,769.49 crore of stocks, exchange data showed. FIIs have been net sellers for the last 11 sessions.

All 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the NSE -- were trading in the green. Sub-indexes Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Auto, Nifty Consumer Durables and Nifty IT were outperforming the NSE platform by rising as much as 0.61 per cent, 0.55 per cent, 0.65 per cent, 0.66 per cent and 0.73 per cent, respectively.

On the stock-specific front, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was the top gainer in the Nifty pack as the stock jumped 1.65 per cent to trade at Rs 3,596. Infosys, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra and Titan gained up to 1.42 per cent.

In contrast, PowerGrid, Divi's Labs, Britannia, Nestle India and Tata Steel were among the top laggards.

The overall market breadth was positive as 2,169 shares were advancing while 662 were declining on BSE.

On the 30-share BSE index, index heavyweights such as ICICI Bank, Infy, TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the top gainers.

Also, PCBL, Cochin Shipyard, Restaurant Brands Asia, Zomato and SIS surged up to 4.51 per cent. On the flipside, Navin Fluorine International, Marico, Sheela Foam and Dalmia Bharat slipped up to 3.92 per cent.

On Wednesday, Sensex had tanked 286 points or 0.44 per cent to close at 65,226, while Nifty had moved 93 points or 0.47 per cent down to finish at 19,436.

Nifty outlook

"The weakness that persisted for most part of the day stalled on test of 19,340, the lower extremity pencilled in for yesterday. While rooting for a recovery move thereof, we were hopeful of getting back above 19460. That such move was timed out allows to retain hopes of extended recovery attempts today as well, aiming either 19,570 or 19,650," said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

