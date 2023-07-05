Sensex sheds 33 pts, Nifty settles below 19,400; Bajaj Auto & Divi's Labs rise 6%; HDFC twins fall 3%

Bulls took a breather at Dalal Street on Wednesday as the benchmark indices settled almost flat for the day. Headline indices remained range-bound for the day, posting almost negligible changes. Traders awaited the triggers from the domestic and global markets to direct the markets.



For the day, the 30-share pack BSE Sensex dropped 33.01 points, or 0.05 per cent, to settle at 65,446.04, while NSE's Nifty50 added 9.50 points, or 0.05 per cent, to end the day at 19,398.50. Broader markets outperformed the headline peers as BSE midcap and smallcap indices added about two-third per cent each. Fear gauge India VIX gained about 2 per cent to 11.88-level.



Investors traded with caution due to absence of any cues from US markets which were shut on Tuesday. Also, the market was already in an overbought zone due to the recent upsurge and hence selective profit-taking was on the cards, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.



"As long as the index is trading between 19320 -19435 the narrow range activity is likely to continue. For bulls, 19435 would be the immediate breakout level. Above which, the market could rally till 19500-19525. However, below 19320 the selling pressure is likely to accelerate and could slip till 19250-19200," he said.



On a sectoral front, the Nifty FMCG and auto indices gained more than 2 per cent, each, while the Nifty PSU bank and media indices added more than a per cent, each. The Nifty financial services index dropped a per cent, while the Nifty private bank index was the only other laggard.



In the Nifty50 index, Bajaj Auto topped among the gainers and rallied 6 per cent after the launch of two new Triumph bikes. Divis Laboratories also surged 6 per cent, followed by HDFC Life Insurance Company which gained 4 per cent. Marut Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp gained 4 per cent, each, on the back of new launches. Tech Mahindra and IndusInd Bank were the other leaders.



In the broader markets, HDFC Bank and HDFC dropped 3 per cent each on the back of profit booking. Eicher Motors continued to bleed as it dropped another 3 per cent. UPL and Tata Consumer Products shed over a per cent each. Bajaj Finserv, Hindalco and Apollo Hospital Enterprises were other key laggards.



Global worries along with moderation in Service PMI data briefly impacted the domestic market’s rally. Heightened trade tensions between the US and China, coupled with uncertainties surrounding the upcoming release of FOMC minutes, tested the risk appetite of global investors, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.



A total of 3,626 shares were traded on BSE on Wednesday, of which 1,968 settled with gains. 1,526 stocks ended the session with gains while 132 shares remained unchanged. A total of 162 shares hit their upper circuit, whereas 162 shares tested the lower circuit levels for the day.



In the broader markets, Genus Power Infrastructures hit an upper circuit of 20 per cent as GIC to acquire 74 per cent stake in its smart metering venture. HPL Electric and Power gained more than 16 per cent, while Dish TV rose 14 per cent. Mangalore Refinery Petrochemicals and E-Mudhra rose 12 per cent each.



Among the losers, Strides Pharma Science dropped 7 per cent, while PTC industries, Suzlon Energy, SEPC Jay Bharat Maruti and Force Motors shed 5 per cen,t each. Aster DM Healthcare declined 4 per cent for the day.

