Sensex slips 216 points, Nifty gives up 18,800; banking, auto shares top losers

Benchmark indices closed lower in the first trading session of this week led by losses in auto, banking and capital goods stocks amid a weak trend in global markets. Sensex ended 216 points lower at 63,168 and Nifty lost 70 points to 18,755. Bajaj twins were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.24 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, TCS, Sun Pharma and Titan Company.

On the other hand, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, NTPC, HUL, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel were among the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.72%. Of the 30 Sensex shares, 20 ended lower.

BSE mid cap and small cap indices fell 22 points and rose 76 points, respectively.

On the sectoral front, auto, banking and capital goods stocks led the losses. BSE capital goods index fell 109 points to 39,820. BSE banking and auto indices ended 416 points and 176 points lower, respectively. On the other hand, BSE IT index gained 105 points to 29,076 and was the top sectoral gainer.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities said, “Risk-off sentiment prevailed in local markets, as sell-off in global equity markets triggered profit-taking in banking, auto, telecom & FMCG stocks. Although India's macroeconomic indicators seem to be on the right path, global headwinds would fuel bouts of selling at regular intervals. On intraday charts, the Nifty is holding higher high and higher low series formation, which supports further uptrend from the current levels. For traders 18680 would act as a sacrosanct support level. Above the same, the index could retest the level of 18850-18900. On the other hand, below 18680 traders may prefer to exit from the trading long positions. Below the same, the index could slip till 18650-18610.”

The market breadth was negative with 1668 shares ending higher against 1,990 shares closing in the red. 169 shares were unchanged. Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 292.53 lakh crore

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the red. Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a negative note in mid-session deals.