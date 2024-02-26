Sensex slips below 73k; Nifty falls 90 points; Rain Industries slumps 8%; Adani Energy jumps 9%

Domestic equity markets kicked-off the week on a dull note and settled sharply lower on the back of profit booking and weak global cues. Weakness was seen across all major sectors driven by geopolitical concerns. Traders awaited inflation data from the US and Europe for rate cut signals.



For the day, the 30-share pack BSE Sensex tanked 352.67 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 72,790.13. NSE's Nifty50 index shed more than 90.65 points, or 0.41 per cent, to end at 22,122.05. Broader outperformed but ended lower. BSE midcap index shed one-third a per cent, while the smallcap index was marginally lower. Fear gauge India VIX spiked 4.2 per cent to 15.60-mark.



Markets started the week on a feeble note and lost nearly half a percent, in the absence of any major trigger. The tone was subdued from the beginning and the decline in select heavyweights kept the bias negative for most of the session, said Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research at Religare Broking.



"The underperformance of the banking majors is largely weighing on the sentiment however favorable global cues and rotational buying in other heavyweights are capping the damage. Amid all, we reiterate our view to continue with a 'buy on dips' approach until Nifty decisively breaks 21,900 levels," he said.



On a sectoral front, only Nifty auto, realty and oil & gas indices managed to post marginal gains. Among the laggards, the Nifty IT index dropped about 1.2 per cent, while the Nifty metal, healthcare and consumer durable indices dropped about 0.9 per cent each. The Nifty Pharma and PSU Bank indices declined half a per cent each.



In the Nifty50 pack, Asian Paints continued to weaken, falling about 4 per cent for the day at close. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise declined 2.6 per cent, while Hindalco was down 2.5 per cent. Divis Labs and Tech Mahindra also gave up 2 per cent for the day. Among the gainers, Larsen & Toubro rose 2.4 per cent, while Power Grid added 2 per cent. Adani Enterprises rose 1.7 per cent.



The market took a breather after the recent runup as investors' focus shifted from earnings to economic triggers this week, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.



"The US and India GDP data, eurozone inflation, and US jobless claim data will be influential economic numbers for the central bank to take a call on interest rates, which will dictate market sentiment in the near term. The uncertainty over demand and high US inventory pushed oil prices down," he said.



A total of 4,108 shares were traded on BSE on Monday, of which 2,263 settled with cuts. 1,714 stocks ended the session with gains while 131 shares remained unchanged. During the day, 458 shares hit their upper circuit, whereas 318 shares tested the lower circuit levels for the day.



In the broader markets, Rain Industries tumbled 8 per cent after dull Q3 results, Alkem Laboratories tanked about 7 per cent. The New India Assurance Company settled 5 per cent lower. Among the gainers, Data Patterns and Adani Energy Solutions gained 9 per cent each, while Sobha ended at 8 per cent one. 360One WAM and PB Fintech rose 7 per cent each for the day.

Also read: Hot stocks on February 26: YES Bank, Jio Financial, HUDCO, Paytm and more

Also read: Stock recommendations by analyst for Feb 26: IRCTC, Indiabulls Housing and JSW Energy

Also read: Intellect Design Arena shares rise 4% as Societe Generale deploys firm’s CTX platform