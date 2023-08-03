Sensex slips over 100 points, Nifty trades below 19,500; Vedanta, Delta Corp down up to 7%

Indian equity benchmarks started lower in Thursday's trade amid weak global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex slipped 110 points or 0.17 per cent to trade at 65,673, while the broader NSE Nifty was down 33 points or 0.17 per cent to trade at 19,493. Mid- and small-cap shares were down as Nifty Midcap 100 shed 0.03 per cent and small-cap fell 0.03 per cent.

Asian markets edged lower, following a slide in Wall Street equities overnight, after Fitch cut the US top-tier credit rating to AA+ from AAA-, citing fiscal deterioration.

Back home, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Rs 1,878 crore worth of shares on a net basis during the previous session, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded Rs 2.23 crore of equities, as per provisional NSE data.

Nine out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- were trading in the red. Sub-indexes Nifty Oil & Gas, Nifty Metal, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Realty were underperforming the NSE platform by falling as much as 0.35 per cent, 0.41 per cent, 0.26 per cent and 0.59 per cent, respectively.

"The valuations in India continue to be rich from the short-term perspective, but fair for long-term investors. Weakness in the market may be used to slowly accumulate high quality stocks which have corrected. Leading stocks in banking, capital goods and construction-related segments look good for long-term investment," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

On the stock-specific front, UltraTech Cement was the top loser in the Nifty pack as the stock cracked 1.30 per cent to trade at Rs 8,180. Hindalco, UPL, Hindustan Unilever and Bharti Airtel fell up to 1.05 per cent.

In contrast, Sun Pharma, Adani Enterprises, NTPC, Bajaj Auto and Dr Reddy's were among the top gainers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,497 shares were advancing while 1,188 were declining on BSE.

On the 30-share BSE index, ICICI Bank, HUL, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Titan, Airtel and Reliance Industries were among the top laggards.

Also, Vedanta, Delta Corp, VIP Industries, Godrej Properties, Redington, UPL and Suzlon Energy tanked up to 7.27 per cent. On the other hand, IRFC, KSB, Aurobindo Pharma and Vaibhav Global jumped up to 7.75 per cent.

On Wednesday, Sensex had dived 677 points or 1.02 per cent to close at 65,783, while Nifty had moved 207 points or 1.05 per cent to end the day at 19,527.

Nifty outlook

"The pause in the sell off near 19,460 keeps the trend within the declining trendline channel, but the pull back thereafter having stalled at 19,545, the nearest resistance point, the underlying weakness looks intact. This sets the 50-day SMA as the default objective, thus bringing up 19,280-19,119-18,900 as the support region. We will remain on the lookout of upswings becoming sizeable, should slippages not extend beyond 19,450, or if 19,517 is reclaimed after early consolidation. Such a scenario could present 19,620 as the first objective, but favoured view expects bears to re dominate unless 19,670 is cleared," said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

