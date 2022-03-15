Sensex tumbles over 700 pts! Here's what experts want you to know

The domestic equity market ended its five-day rally on Tuesday and settled in the red amid weak global cues and decline in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Infosys and HDFC Bank.

Sensex tumbled 709.17 points, or 1.26 per cent, to close at 55,776.85. During the day, the benchmark index plunged 1,067.07 points, or 1.88 per cent, to 55,418.95. The broader NSE Nifty also declined 208.30 points, or 1.23 per cent, to close at 16,663.

"The world equity market lost its momentum as new financial and trade sanctions were imposed on Russia along with the suspension of gas imports. It is a setback for the market sentiment, which was improving in anticipation of a truce in war. The Indian market was outperforming due to ease in commodity prices. World markets are also lower ahead of the US Fed meeting," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst - Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One Limited said, "The 200 SMA and the unfilled gap once again acted as a sturdy wall for the index. The broad-based sell-off led to the correction, while the market participants await the Federal Reserve decision due on Wednesday."

For Nifty50, 16,500-16,470 is expected to provide some support and till the market sustains above the same, any minor correction should be construed as a buying opportunity, he noted.

"While on the higher side, until we see a decisive closure above the 17,000 mark, a slender range-bound movement in coming sessions cannot be ruled out. Going ahead, while the benchmark index is expected to witness some consolidation until any decisive breach from the mentioned levels, one should remain stock-focused and stay selective while opting for trades," Krishan added.

Sharing technical view, Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities said that the key resistance levels for Nifty50 is 17,000, and 16,600 will act as strong support on the downside. For Bank Nifty, key resistance level is 35,700, and 34,000 will act as a strong support on the downside.

He noted that the news of rising Covid cases and lockdowns in major Chinese cities has sent negative signals to the market. Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve has a two day meet starting from today. General market sentiment is of a 25 basis points hike in interest rates to curb rising inflation.

Investors also took a note of premature news that India is considering to buy Russian crude oil at discounted prices by facilitating rupee-ruble trade, he added.