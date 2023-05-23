SGX Nifty down 28 points: Asian stocks, crude prices, dollar movement, Q4 earnings & more

The domestic stock market looks to extend gains on Tuesday morning despite a mixed set of global cues. US stocks settled mixed overnight while Asian peers were trading cautiously in morning trade amid concerns over the US debt ceiling. Crude oil prices and the dollar gained in the early trade. Back home, investors await a dozen of quarterly earnings scheduled for later in the day. Here's what you should know before the opening bell:



Nifty outlook

The Nifty rally, which started from the 20-day moving average of 18,115 has continued for now. On the upside, range of 18,350-18,375, where crucial Fibonacci retracement levels are placed, can act as immediate hurdle from a short-term perspective, said Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan. That said, the daily momentum indicator has a negative crossover, which is a sell signal. There could be consolidation going ahead, Gedia said.



SGX Nifty signals a positive start

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 27.50 points, or 0.15 per cent, lower at 18,363, hinting at a positive start for the domestic market on Tuesday.



Asian stocks open mixed

Asian stocks opened mixed on Tuesday amid creeping optimism that a deal will be reached over the US debt ceiling standoff looks to be just about enough to sustain investors' risk appetite. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.03 per cent. Japan's Nikkei gained 0.65 per cent; Australia's ASX 200 added 0.18 per cent; New Zealand's DJ shed 0.33 per cent; China's Shanghai dropped 0.34 per cent; Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.04 per cent while South Korea's Kospi gained 0.55 per cent.



Oil prices up for 2nd day

Oil prices climbed for a second day on Tuesday as investors expect a tighter market led by a seasonal rise in gasoline demand and supply cuts from OPEC+ producers, though concerns over the risk of a US debt default capped gains. Brent crude futures rose 20 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $76.19 a barrel by 0052 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $72.26 a barrel, up 21 cents, or 0.3 per cent.



Dollar hits 6-month high

Dollar touched a six-month high against the yen on Tuesday as expectations grew that US rates will remain higher for longer and as the debt ceiling impasse kept risk sentiment fragile. Among a slew of Federal Reserve heavyweights who spoke on Monday, some hinted that the central bank still has more to go in tightening monetary policy. Against the Japanese yen, the greenback rose to a near six-month peak of 138.80 in early Asia, while the euro slipped 0.05% to $1.0808. Sterling edged 0.02 per cent higher to $1.2440. The greenback kept the offshore yuan pinned near its recent five-month low and it last bought 7.0547.



Wall Street stock settle mixed

Wall Street shares were mixed and European stocks finished little-changed as talks in Washington resumed to avert a US default, while gold prices retreated under pressure from hawkish remarks by Federal Reserve officials. The S&P 500 edged up 0.02 per cent to end the session at 4,192.63 points and the Nasdaq gained 0.50 per cent to 12,720.78 points, buoyed by technology sector gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.42 per cent to 33,286.58 points.



Q4 results today

Ashok Leyland, JSW Energy, Linde India, NMDC, Biocon, Metro Brands, Fortis Healthcare, Dixon Technologies, Bajaj Electricals, Akzo Nobel India, NMDC Steel, Amara Raja Batteries, Bikaji Foods International, Galaxy Surfactants, Century Textiles & Industries, CMS Info Systems, Polyplex Corporation, Varroc Engineering and Nirlon are among the companies that will announce their earnings for the March 2023 quarter.



Stocks in F&O ban

Three stocks- Indiabulls Housing Finance, L&T Finance Holdings and Manappuram Finance- have been put under the ban by National Stock Exchange (NSE) for Tuesday, May 23. Derivative contracts in a security are banned when it crosses 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). No new positions can be created in the derivative contracts of said security. This prohibition is lifted when the open interest in the stock drops below 80 per cent of the MWPL across exchanges.



FPIs buy shares worth Rs 923 crore

Provisional data available with NSE suggest that FPIs turned net buyers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 922.89 crore on Monday. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned net buyers of Indian equities to the tune of Rs 604.57 crore.



Rupee falls 17 paise against dollar

Declining for the fourth straight session, the rupee fell 17 paise to close at 82.84 against the US dollar on Monday, weighed down by a strong greenback in the overseas market. However, a firm trend in domestic equities and sliding crude prices in international markets restricted the rupee's loss, forex traders said.



Note: With inputs from PTI, Reuters and other agencies