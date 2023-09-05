Share market strategy for September, triggers to watch, analyst stock picks & more

Market valuations are rich and domestic stocks may stay in a consolidation phase for some more time, said a couple of brokerages that believe a few positive factors may keep downside for stock indices capped going ahead. Analysts said macroeconomic developments will continue to drive the market direction. The critical near-term monitorables will be a direction of oil prices, the dollar index, US Bond yields, the FOMC meeting this month and further progress of the monsoon, said Axis Securities.

"In the last couple of months, strong recovery was seen in the broader market after the bottom seen in March, thanks to improved sentiments at the macro level. With the strong catch-up of mid and smallcaps, we believe that the margin of safety at current levels has reduced as compared to that available in largecaps. Keeping this in view, the broader market may see some time correction in the near term while flows likely shift to largecaps," the brokerage said in its September note.

In terms of valuations, Nifty is trading at 18.3 times in forward 12-month earnings per share, which is in line with its long-term average of 18.4 times. India's market capitalisation-to-GDP ratio stood at 106 per cent against a long-term average of 80 per cent. On the other hand, India’s 10-year bond yield stands at 7.2 per cent, leading to the earnings yield/bond yield is trading near its 15-year average of 0.76 per cent.

On the broader earnings perspective, Kotak Institutional Equities said the automobiles sector and BPCL could have a disproportionate impact on overall net profits in FY24, contributing to as much as 14 per cent of incremental Nifty profits. The domestic brokerage sees banks to have a lower share of incremental profits versus the contribution of the sector given its assumption of a decline in NIMs.

"With upcoming festive season, discretionary sectors and stocks could see some interest from market participants. Indian market is expected to follow global markets trends. As the broader market valuations is rich, investors could use market correction as an opportunity to add quality stocks (strong business model and corporate governance) from long term investment perspective," the brokerage said in its September strategy note.

A study by ICICI Securities suggests the proportion of investable value stocks among the top 1,000 listed companies by market capitalisation (m-cap) has fallen to 10 per cent (104) now against 17 per cent (171) at the start of 2023. At present, the bulk of stocks that fulfil the criteria are largely related to financials, ‘fossil fuel energy’ and other materials, the brokerage said.

Post festive season, said Phillip Capital, state and union elections will take centerstage, impacting macro and equity trends. Excluding unforeseen events, this brokerage continues to remain positive on equities in the long term, "expecting BJP to return to power in the union election."

The brokerage said Nifty is trading at 18.5 times 1-year forward PE and midcap index at 23.1 times. "As valuations aren’t cheap, we have applied top and bottom up approach in our stock selection, diversified exposure across sectors and market cap (raised weights for mid and small cap)," it said.

Stock picks

Motilal Oswal Securities prefers largecaps such as ICICI Bank, ITC, Bajaj Finance, L&T, HCL Technologies, Titan Company and Zomato. It likes Indian Hotels, Ashok Leyland, Godrej Properties, APL Apollo Tubes, Metro Brands and Kajaria Ceramics, among its midcap and smallcap picks.

Kotak Institutional Equities' top investment ideas included Godrej Consumer (Target: Rs 1,135), GreenPly (Target: Rs 919), LIC Housing Finance (Rs 580), Reliance Industries (Rs 2,600), SRF (Rs 2,730) and Sun Pharma.

Axis Securities likes stocks such as ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, State Bank of India, Lupin ltd, Federal Bank, Varun Beverages, Ashok Leyland, PNC infra and ITC. It also likes stocks such as Relaxo, CIE Automotive India, Praj Industries, CCL Products (India), CreditAccessGrameen, JTL Industries and Kirloskar Brothers.

ONGC, South Indian Bank, Coal India, Karur Vysya Bank, Jindal Stainless and SBI are among stocks where ICICI Securities see deep value.

"We continue to remain positive on domestic oriented sectors and PLI based sectors for

exports. In this model portfolio allocation, we reduce our exposure to financials and raise weights in discretionary (automobiles, retail, EMS, building materials), pharma, and metals. We retain our overweight stance on industrials," PhilipCapital.

