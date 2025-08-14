Stock market today: Gift Nifty down 15 pts; key levels for Nifty, Sensex & Nifty Bank

India's equity benchmarks are likely to open a muted note on Thursday, tracking the broader sentiment in Asia, but caution ahead of Russia-US talks over the war in Ukraine could cap the upside in a holiday-truncated week. Bitcoin hit new highs, while India will also be observing a holiday on Friday on the account of Independence day.

Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange traded 15.70 points, or 0.06 per cent, down at 24,696.50, hinting at a muted start for the domestic market on Thursday. The blistering rally in Asian stocks took a breather. Japan's Nikkei tanked 1.3 per cent, while KOSPI was down one-fourth per cent. Hang Seng was up one-third a per cent.

Markets could see a subdued start mirroring, although other key Asian indices are witnessing a sharp fall. Although local markets have seen a rebound this week, the upside has been capped amid concerns of Trump’s tariff hikes on India, said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP of Research at Mehta Equities. "Investors will be watchful of the Trump–Putin summit to take place in Alaska tomorrow."

The benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes hit new closing highs for the second straight day on Wednesday amid rate cut hopes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 463.66 points, or 1.04 per cent, to 44,922.27, the S&P 500 gained 20.82 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 6,466.58 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 31.24 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 21,713.14.

The US dollar was under pressure on Thursday as traders piled into wagers that the Federal Reserve will resume cutting interest rates next month, powering Bitcoin to a record high. The dollar fell to a two-week low against a basket of major peers on shifting expectations of US rate cuts.

In commodity markets, gold prices rose 0.5 per cent to $3,371 and crude oil prices edged up after hitting a two-month low on Wednesday. Brent crude futures were up 28 cents, or 0.43 per cent, at $65.91 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 23 cents, or 0.37 per cent, to $62.89.

The past five sessions have been a roller-coaster ride for market participants, but we are witnessing noticeable strength in select pockets across sectors, said Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking. "Traders are advised to align their positions accordingly, giving preference to index majors and large midcap counters for long trades."

Provisional data available with NSE suggest that FPIs turned net sellers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 3,644.43 crore on Wednesday. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned buyers of Indian equities to the tune of Rs 5,623.79 crore on a net-net basis.



Nifty & Sensex outlook

Technically, a decisive move above 24,750 could pave the way for an upside toward 24,850, while immediate support lies at 24,500 and 24,330 — both considered attractive zones for fresh long positions, said Amruta Shinde, Technical & Derivative Analyst at Choice Equity Broking. "Positive global cues aided sentiment, with buying interest seen across sectors, particularly in auto, metal, and pharma stocks."

The activity is indicating indecisiveness; however, the positive thing is that it closed above the 10-day EMA, which could pull the market towards the 20-day SMA, which is at 24,800/81,200, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities. "Support is present at 24,500/80,300, below which it could gradually decline to 24,400/80,000 or 24,350/79,800 levels. It is advised to trade as per the given levels."



Nifty Bank outlook

A sustained hold above 100-DEMA could help maintain the current consolidation and potentially set the stage for a recovery, said Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities. "On the upside, the 55500–55600 zone will be a crucial resistance. A decisive breakout above 55600 may trigger a sharp trending move to the upside, while a break below 54850 could lead to renewed selling pressure, opening the door for a deeper correction."

Nifty Bank formed a homing pigeon candlestick pattern, which is a bullish reversal pattern that requires confirmation. On the downside, multiple support base for Bank Nifty is placed near 54,900 levels, said Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivative Research, Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates. "As long as Bank Nifty holds above this level, a short-term pullback remains possible. On the upside, the 34-DEMA hurdle near 56,000 will act as major resistance for short term," he said.