Stock market today: Gift Nifty down 55 pts; key levels for Nifty, Sensex & Nifty Bank

Indian equity benchmarks are poised to open lower on Thursday, or on a muted note as best, as Federal Reserve's commentary after interest rate cut soured the sentiments. However, traders will be looking at developments around the US-China trade deal ahead of a meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange traded 54.70 points, or 0.20 per cent, up at 26,184.50, hinting at a negative start for the domestic market on Thursday. Asian stocks advanced in morning trading on Thursday after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates. Hang Seng and KOSPI gained more than a per cent each, while Nikkei was trading flat.

Indian equities are set for a modestly weak start this morning as FIIs turned net sellers in yesterday’s otherwise positive session. Wall Street’s overnight pause added to the cautious tone as Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks pushed back expectations of a December rate cut, said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP of Research at Mehta Equities. "Overall, expect a soft start amid global caution, but domestic resilience remains a key anchor."

US stocks ended mixed on Wednesday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said another rate cut in December is far from assured. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 74.37 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 47,632.00, the S&P 500 lost 0.30 points to 6,890.59 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 130.98 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 23,958.47.

The dollar index edged back from a two-week high, down 0.1 per cent at 99.032 amid remarks by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent calling for speedier rate hikes to avoid weakening the currency too much. Gold was last up 0.2 per cent at $3,937.19 per ounce. The yield on the US 10-year Treasury bond was last trading around a three-week high of 4.068 per cent.

Oil prices held on to most gains from the previous session in early trading on Thursday as investors awaited US-China trade talks later in the day, hoping for signs that tensions clouding the economic growth outlook will ease. Brent crude futures fell 3 cents, or 0.05 per cent, to $64.89 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 11 cents, or 0.18 per cent, to $60.37.

"With rotational buying seen across sectors, we expect the prevailing uptrend to continue, with the Nifty eyeing a fresh record high," said Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking. "While improving market breadth adds to the positive undertone, we continue to advise a selective approach, favoring fundamentally strong companies."

Provisional data available with NSE suggest that FPIs turned net sellers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 2,540.16 crore on Wednesday. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned buyers of Indian equities to the tune of Rs 5,692.81 crore on a net-net basis.



Nifty50 & Sensex outlook

For day traders, 26,000/84,800 would act as a key support level. Above this, the market could continue its positive momentum towards 26,150-26,250/85,300-85,500, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities. "On the flip side, below 26,000/84,800, we could see a quick intraday dip up to 25,900/84,500. Further downside may also continue, potentially dragging the market down to 25,820/84,200."

Nifty continues to maintain a sideways-to-bullish bias as long as it sustains above the 25,900–26,000 support zone. On the upside, immediate resistance is placed around 26,100–26,200, and a sustained move above this range could open the door for further gains toward 26,300–26,400 in the near term, said Hardik Matalia, Derivative Analyst Research at Choice Equity Broking.



Nifty Bank outlook

Going ahead, a decisive move in Nifty Bank above 58,577 would confirm a breakout continuation, paving the way for a rally towards 59,000 and 59,300. Failure to clear this level may result in range-bound movement between 58,600 and 57,300 in the near term, said Bajaj Broking.

"On the downside, immediate support is seen around 57,300–57,500, aligning with the previous breakout zone, while a stronger support base lies near 56,800–56,500. Overall, the outlook remains positive, and any pullbacks should be viewed as buying opportunities within these support areas," it said.

Looking at key levels, the 58,400–58,500 zone will act as an immediate resistance for the Index. If the index manages to give a follow through move above the level of 58,500, the pullback can continue further till 59,000 level, said Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities. "On the downside, the zone of 58,100-58,000 will act as a crucial support."