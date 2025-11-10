Stocks market today: Gift Nifty up 68 pts; key levels for Nifty, Sensex & Nifty Bank

Indian equity benchmark indices are poised to open higher on Monday, tracking gains across Asia, on optimism that a resolution to the historic US government shutdown is near, though analysts expect consolidation to persist after October's rally. Q2 results of India Inc and Lenskart's listing will also remain in focus.

Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange traded 60.80 points, or 0.24per cent, down at 25,650, hinting at a positive start for the domestic market on Monday. Global shares got a lift in Asia on Monday on optimism that an end to the historic US government shutdown could be in sight. KOSPI soared nearly 3 per cent, while Nikkei gained a per cent. Hang Seng was up marginally.

Dalal Street reflects fragile sentiments with a mild negative bias amid indecision. The market continues to battle muted Q2 earnings, concerns over the unresolved U.S. government shutdown, and caution following Fed Chair Powell’s hawkish tone, said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP of Research at Mehta Equities.

The Nasdaq closed lower but the S&P 500 and the Dow eked out late-session gains on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 74.80 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 46,987.10, the S&P 500 gained 8.48 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 6,728.80 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 49.45 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 23,004.54.

In currencies, the dollar recovered some of its losses from last week, as investors assessed the outlook for the US economy against a more hawkish Federal Reserve. The dollar index rose 0.2 per cent to 99.740, snapping a three-day losing streak.

In commodities, Oil prices rose on Monday on optimism that the US government shutdown could end soon with Brent crude futures up 0.4 per cent to $63.89 per barrel, while US crude edged 0.45 per cent higher to $60.01 a barrel. Spot gold was up 0.6 per cent to $4,023.40 an ounce.

Markets are likely to remain volatile in the near term amid global uncertainties and a heavy flow of economic and earnings data. While short-term sentiment could stay cautious, said Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking. "Traders should maintain a stock-specific approach," he said.

Provisional data available with NSE suggest that FPIs turned net buyers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 4,581.34 crore on Friday. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned buyers of Indian equities to the tune of Rs 6,674.77 crore on a net-net basis. FPIs pulled out a net Rs 12,569 crore amid weak global cues and a risk-averse environment in November so far.

It is important to understand a significant feature of the FII activity this year. FIIs, particularly the hedge funds, are selling in India and buying in other markets which are driven by AI trade, said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments. "India’s earnings growth continues to improve, FIIs are likely to turn buyers. But this may take time," he adds.



Nifty50 outlook

Nifty is trading above all its key EMAs- including the short-term, medium-term, and long-term EMAs. This alignment continues to indicate a strong underlying uptrend, suggesting that the index remains well-supported on dips. However, the RSI is reflecting a sideways trend and indicating that momentum has flattened out, hinting at a possible pause or consolidation phase, said Choice Broking.

"In terms of levels, the Nifty has immediate support at 25,400 and 25,300, which could provide buying opportunities on declines. On the upside, resistance is seen at 25,600 and 25,700, with the latter acting as a key hurdle. A sustained breakout above 25,800 could trigger a bullish move, potentially targeting the 26,000–26,200 zone in the coming weeks," it added.

The underlying short-term trend of the market continues to be weak but the medium term remains bullish, said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. "Nifty is expected to slide down to the crucial role reversal support of 25,500-25,400 levels in the near term before bouncing back from the lows. Hence, one may look for a buy on dips opportunity. Immediate resistance is placed at 25,800."



Nifty Bank outlook

Nifty Bank may extend consolidation of the last two weeks in the range of 57300-58500 thus forming base after the next leg of up move. On the higher key resistance is placed at recent all time high of 58,577. A move above the same will open further upside towards 59,000, said Bajaj Broking. "While a close below 57300 will open downside towards the key support area of 56,800–56,500."

Nifty Bank continues to trade comfortably above both the 21-day and 55-day EMAs, said Puneet Singhania, Director at Master Trust Group. "Immediate support is placed near 57,400, with a stronger base at 57,000. On the upside, resistance lies around 58,200, and a breakout above this level could open the path toward 58,700. Overall, the structure remains constructive, and traders should continue to adopt a buy-on-dips strategy," he said.