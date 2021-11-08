Time to cut back on risk, says Kotak's Pratik Gupta

Indian equities are the best performers this year among all leading global markets in terms of gains registered by the benchmark indices, and the domestic stock market is seeing an influx of new retail investors coming in.

While retail turnover is on a steady rise, leading market experts are increasingly cautioning the new and existing small average investors to cut back on risk and focus on fundamentally strong companies and mutual funds, while staying away from penny stocks to make a quick buck.

Kotak Institutional Equities CEO and Co-Head Pratik Gupta believes that it's time for investors to focus on asset allocation and cut back on risk a bit as the market valuation is at record levels.

"Overall, it is time to cut back on risk a little bit," says Gupta.

"At current valuations, in the current environment of liquidity withdrawal by central banks and a rising interest rate outlook, it's a bit too risky to invest in small caps or penny stocks. When the going is good, nobody realises it that the market is getting overheated, but the tide can turn very quickly," adds Gupta.

India's S&P BSE Sensex has gained over 25 per cent in the current calendar year while the broader Nifty is up nearly 28 per cent. The BSE Midcap index, however, has outperformed the benchmarks with gains of a little over 43 per cent. The BSE Smallcap index is up nearly 60 per cent.

Data for the last one month, however, shows a different picture. While the Sensex has lost marginal ground, 0.20 per cent to be precise, the BSE Smallcap index has lost a little more at 0.64 per cent. The BSE Midcap index, on the other hand, has gained 1.2 per cent.

Market participants believe this trend shows a lack of conviction or a strong or bullish undertone as investors seem to be skeptical of the outlook -- both near-term and long-term.

"...Unless you are a very experienced and sophisticated investor, who knows how to handle these risks, a general advice would be to stick to mutual funds or go for large cap quality names where there's a track record to analyse the long history of earnings and also where there's a proven track record of management and governance," says Gupta.

"Asset allocation is most important -- deciding how much should be put in equities vs other financial assets or vs say, real estate," he adds.

