Top stocks in news: IndusInd Bank, GAIL, Mazagon Dock, NTPC, Waaree, Adani Total, RailTel

Indian benchmark indices settled kicked-off the week on a weak note and ended lower on Monday on back of the delayed India-US trade deal, consistent FIIs selling and subdued Q1 results. BSE Sensex plunged 572.07 points, or 0.70 per cent, to settle at 80,891.02, while NSE's Nifty50 tumbled 156.10 points, or 0.63 per cent, to close at 24,680.90. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, July 29, 2025:

Q1 results today: Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, Asian Paints, Varun Beverages, GMR Airports, GE Vernova T&D India, Bank of India, Apar Industries, Piramal Enterprises, The New India Assurance Company, Amber Enterprises India, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Welspun Corp and Jubilant Pharmova are among the companies that shall announce their results for June 2025 quarter today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Bosch, Aeroflex Industries, Apar Industries, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Eveready Industries, GPT Healthcare, Punjab & Sind Bank, Rane Holdings, Resonance Specialties, Rane (Madras), SRF, Taparia Tools and IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust shall trade ex-dividend, while shares of Inox Wind shall trade ex-date for rights issue today.

IndusInd Bank: The private lender's net profit sank 68.2 per cent YoY to Rs 684.3 crore, while net interest income fell 14.2 per cent YoY to Rs 4,639.8 crore for the June 2025 quarter. Its provisioning and contingencies surged 65.5 per cent YoY to Rs 1,737.8 crore, while asset qualities (NPAs) increased.

GAIL (India): The state run gas major reported a 25.2 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 2,382.2 crore, while revenue for the quarter increased 1.6 per cent YoY to Rs 35,310.7 crore for the three month ended on June 30, 2025.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation: The state run oil explorer, in partnership with BP Exploration (Alpha) and Reliance Industries, has signed a Joint Operating Agreement (JOA) for offshore exploration of a block in the Saurashtra Basin.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The state-run defence major's net profit tanked 35 per cent YoY to Rs 452.2 crore, while revenue increased 11.4 per cent YoY to Rs 2,625.6 crore for the three months ended on June 30, 2025.

Waaree Energies: The solar energy player reported a 89 per cent YoY surged in the net profit at Rs 745.2 crore, while revenue for the quarter jumped 29.8 per cent YoY to Rs 4,425.8 crore in the Q1FY26. Ebitda margins improved to 22.53 per cent for the quarter. The company also approved Rs 2,754 crore capex to set up 4 GW cell plant and 4 GW ingot wafer plant.

NTPC Green Energy: The renewable energy player reported a 59 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 220.5 crore, while revenue grew 17.6 per cent YoY to Rs 680.2 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2025.

Adani Total Gas: The Adani Group firm reported a 3.8 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 165.2 crore, while revenue increased 20.9 per cent YoY to Rs 1m498.3 crore for the three-months ended on June 30, 2025.

PNC Infratech: The construction company has emerged as the lowest (L1) bidder for an order worth Rs 2,956.66 crore in a tender floated by South Eastern Coalfields. The contract involves handling, transport, and other mining services—including the hiring of HEMM (Heavy Earth Moving Machinery) for overburden removal and coal extraction by surface miner in Chhattisgarh.

RailTel Corporation of India: The railway company reported a 35.5 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 66.1 crore, while revenue rose 33.3 per cent YoY to Rs 743.8 crore in the June 2025 quarter.

Go Digit General Insurance: The insurance major reported a net profit a 36.5 per cent YoY increase in the net profit at Rs 138.3 crore, while gross net premium jumped 12.1 per cent to Rs 2,981.8 crore for the June 2025 quarter. Net written premium fell 3.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,950.6 crore, while operating profit zoomed 45.5 per cent to Rs 120.9 crore.

Paradeep Phosphates: The state-run chemical player's net profit zoomed manifold to Rs 256 crore with a 57.4 per cent YoY increase in the revenue at Rs 3,754 crore for April-June 2025 period.

RPSG Ventures: The business processing company’s subsidiary, RPSG Sports Ventures (RPSVPL), has executed a share purchase agreement with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for the acquisition of a 70 per cent equity stake in Manchester Originals for GBP 81.21 million, to be paid over a period of 24 months, making it a step-down subsidiary of RPSG Ventures.