Business Today
Subscribe
Fuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
market commentary
US-Iran war effect: Rupee hits fresh record low as crude oil price boils 

US-Iran war effect: Rupee hits fresh record low as crude oil price boils 

Brent crude oil prices closed above the $100 per barrel mark on Thursday for the first time since August 2022 sending global markets including the US into a tailspin. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Mar 13, 2026 11:08 AM IST
US-Iran war effect: Rupee hits fresh record low as crude oil price boils Rupee drops to all-time low

The rupee slipped nearly 14 paise to a fresh record low in early deals on Friday as soaring crude oil prices amid the Iran and US war wrecked sentiment in the global equity markets. 

The Indian currency slipped 14 paise to a record low of 92.39 against the US dollar weighed down by a sharp rise in brent crude oil prices amid rising crisis in the global energy sector. The currency closed at 92.25 on Thursday amid a crash in the equity markets. Brent crude oil prices closed above the $100 per barrel mark on Thursday for the first time since August 2022 sending global markets including the US into a tailspin. 

Advertisement

FII outflows and a crash in the domestic equity markets further pressured the local unit, according to forex traders. 

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities said, "Oil movements remain a key driver for the rupee, with crude on the domestic exchange rising another 4% today, which tends to widen India’s import bill and weigh on the currency. For now, the expected trading range for the rupee is 91.45–92.75, while market participants will closely watch US GDP data today."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 13, 2026 11:02 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today