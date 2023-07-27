scorecardresearch
Valuations expensive in equity markets? Incred’s Mrinal Singh reveals where you can put money

Says investors should follow a bottom-up approach for stock picking. Her prefers auto, healthcare and technology sector

SUMMARY
  • The benchmark equity indices look expensive.
  • There will be some uncertainty in equity markets due to elections in the next 12 months.
  • Auto, healthcare and technology sector look attractive.
  • Manufacturing and capex may continue to do well.

While retaining his bullish view on the Indian equity market, Mrinal Singh, CEO and CIO of Incred Asset Management, said the benchmark equity indices look expensive after the steep rally in the past few months. However, he believes that there are plenty of pockets in the broader space that may still deliver solid returns to investors. At present, the money manager has 60-70 per cent exposure in mid- and small-caps.

In the current financial year, the BSE Sensex has risen 13 per cent to 66,707 till July 26. On the other hand, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices have advanced 24 per cent and 27 per cent, respectively.

Singh thinks that there will be some uncertainty due to elections but investors should have to be patient to reap gains in the long term. “Headline valuation in India looks expensive. However, certain sectors are still attractive. Investors should follow bottom-up approach for stock picking. We like auto, healthcare and technology sector as they are trading below their averages,” he said.

He further thinks that technology is an interesting space to invest in. “With US recession fears waning, the IT sector may rebound within the next 6-9 months. The sector will reward investors handsomely in the next three years,” Singh said.

Ahead of the state and general elections in the next 12 months, Singh added that election may create volatility in the market. “Priority for investors should be incremental allocation towards infrastructure and capex-oriented themes. Volatility near election does not change long term outlook,” he said, adding rural economy is going to surprise us.

 “In the run up to election, rural spending usually increases. Rub off affect can be seen on rising crop prices. Reasonable priced rural facing companies may do well. Manufacturing and capex may continue to do well. We see value mismatch in rural side of the market,” he said.

Moreover, he further added that the shocks caused by the Russia-Ukraine war situation and the potential US recession might not be as severe as predicted. He also suggested investors to keep an eye out for disregarded sectors with favourable risk-reward ratio.

 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 27, 2023, 2:59 PM IST
