What 20K? Raamdeo Agrawal says forget term 'all-time high', Nifty can double in 5 years

With the NSE barometer Nifty hovering near the psychological mark of 20,000 level, many investors wonder whether they have missed the bus. That concern, market veteran Raamdeo Agrawal says, should be least of investor worry. In an interview to BT TV, Agrawal said the term 'all-time high' term should be absent from investor dictionary.

Agrawal said the index is not flirting with 'all-time high' level for the next five years, but is at the highest level of the last few decades.

Nifty hit an all-time high of 19,991.85 in July. The 50-pack index is up 8.32 per cent year-to-date.

"The all-time high for the next five years would be at least double of this. In the next 10 years, the all-time high would be 3x of this," he said.

"It is like GDP. At present, the GDP stands at $3 trillion. That does not mean it won't reach $5 trillion or $7 trillion mark. We are even talking about $40-45 trillion figures in 2047. I don't know what should one do with the 'all-time high' term. I think it should be taken away from the dictionary," Agrawal said.

Agrawal said one should have patience. The guys who have the highest patience will generate the highest alpha, given that they are riding the right horse.

Who makes the most money in the market, he asked.

"There is a research that suggests that the best-performing funds or portfolios are of those guys who are dead. The owners of companies have the maximum patience as they have no choice. When the company wins, the biggest winner is the owner itself. When you bet on 10 companies, 5 will definitely disappoint you. For the five winners, you have to bring the maximum patience. That is what lacking in the market today," Agrawal said.

Agrawal said the $3 trillion Indian stock market should be around $9-10 trillion mark over the next 10 years but wonders whether retail investors have patience to stay put. The market is all about the patience, Agrawal concluded.

He said TCS, Wipro and Infosys were small companies in 2000 but are giants now. One has to give time not only to the company to grow but also to the market itself, he said.

Agrawal, who is hopeful about corporate earnings over the next 12 months, said the market delivered 13-14 per cent return annually over the last 35-40 years and that the future is even brighter. Even if one does not assume optimistic estimates and consider the earnings growth in the next 40 years to be similar to the last 40 years, Agrawal said 12-15 per cent returns annually are possible in the long-term.

Agrawal said a 10 times return in 10 years is decent -- 25 per cent return compounded annually, and would be considered a 'multibagger'. To achieve such a return, Agrawal says a retail investor needs to identify companies that can deliver a 25 per cent growth in earnings over the next decade. Agrawal said if the investor got his projections right, he may end up seeing 23-28 per cent returns annually over the decade period, thanks to re-rating on the counter.

Agrawal said one has to do homework, focus on the company's earnings, make sure one understands the business of the company well and make spreadsheets on those companies.

