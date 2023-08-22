What makes FMCG sector a good option? Axis Securities decodes and shares top 3 bets

As Dalal Street's first-quarter earnings season draws to a close, results have largely been along expectations. According to Axis Securities, most of the FMCG companies have highlighted sustained signs of rural recovery, thus driving volume growth.

The brokerage said that full rural recovery will take a few more months. On a gross margins front, most companies have delivered sequential recovery as key raw material prices – crude, packing and palm remained stable. On a yearly basis, the recovery is underway and it expects further recovery in the upcoming quarters as raw material prices have now stabilised.

It further added that EBITDA margins have shown slower recovery as companies increased ad spending to increase the voice of share and gain market share. Though this has a short-term negative impact on margins, it will help in the longer run.

What Makes the FMCG Sector a Good Bet?

Axis Securities highlighted that Indian FMCG companies have been on a structural growth trajectory with many categories still under-penetrated (shampoos, premium detergents) and underserved as rural penetration is still underway.

"As Indian consumers increase their purchasing power, the propensity of buying premium and branded products would increase; thus, premiumisation agenda will drive the overall growth for the sector," it added.

It also believes that the FMCG sector provides best-in-class returns ratios (ROCE, ROE) and dividends yield in the volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity (VUCA) world which help protect the capital in the longer run.

Top Picks Ideas from the Sector

Axis Securities is betting on Varun Beverages, ITC and CCL Products with up to 23 per cent upside potential.

ITC

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 540 | Upside: 21%

Axis Securities believes that ITC's narrative is strengthening as all business units are on the right track. It is bullish on this company because of stable growth in cigarette volumes due to market share gains and new product launches.

FMCG business is all set to reach the inflexion point as EBIT margins are expected to increase from 7.7% in FY22 and driven by – the ramp-up in the outlet coverage, effective implementation of WIMI strategy, promotion of premiumization, leveraging demand and supply side technologies and moderation of raw material costs

CCL Products

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 750 | Upside: 23%

The brokerage noted that the management remains confident in maintaining its volume guidance of 20-25 per cent in the near future based on the strong order book. The company continues to gain market share and enter new business areas and that will result in strong positioning in international markets, it said.

It added that the doubling of capacity in Vietnam from the current 13,500 MT to 30,000 MT and new capacity expansion in India will result in strong volume growth over the next 2-3 years.

Varun Beverages Limited (VBL)

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 920 | Upside: 3%

According to Axis Securities, VBL is expected to perform well due to the normalisation of operations and gaining market share in the newly acquired territories after the disruptions of COVID-19, continued management focus on efficient go-to-market execution in the acquired and underpenetrated territories as reflected in the recently commissioned Bihar facility, expansion of distribution reach to 3.5 million outlets in calendar year 2023, focus on expanding Sting, a high-margin energy drink, in outlets, coupled with an increased focus on expanding the value-added dairy, sports drink (Gatorade) and juice segments; and robust growth in international regions.

Disclaimer: The stocks mentioned in the story are for information purposes only. Investors or market participants should consult their financial advisors before taking any position.

