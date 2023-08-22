What to do with 'sinking boats' at Dalal Street? Market veteran Nilesh Shah answers

Market guru and Dalal Street veteran Nilesh Shah, MD at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management, continues to firmly believe in India's growth story. In an exclusive interview with Business Today TV, Shah said that one should stay invested in the Indian equity markets for the longer term, despite the short-term corrections.

However, the markets guru has a word of caution about select 'sinking boats' at Dalal Street. In his masterclass with BT TV, he suggested avoiding the companies with poor management norms as those boats are prone to drown.

Shah cautioned that a number of SMEs, microcaps and a handful of small and midcaps are trading significantly above their fundamental strengths. He believes that either the float is managed in these companies or there is a herd mentality among investors who follow select marquee names.

The market expert said that he prefers buying quality businesses at reasonable pricing. He also looks for experience and committed management, which respects the governance norms.

Shah suggested investors stay invested in the largecap and most of the midcaps and smallcaps with a longer-term view. He shared his three 'G mantra' that India offers to the investors to make the most out of India story. These three Gs are growth, governance standards and green transformation. One should stay invested in India for a longer term for robust returns, he added.

"An ordinary investor can put their money in a basket of select stocks on a regular basis, or they can opt for equity mutual funds," suggested the market veteran.

The markets guru suggested accumulating quality stocks with some moat in their business, management with experience and execution. He is bullish on the manufacturing theme and banking and financial services sectors citing his commitment to the India growth story.

The superstar fund manager has more than 26 years of experience in the capital markets and has had successful stints with Axis Capital, ICICI Prudential Asset Management company and Franklin Templeton.

Also read: Hot stocks on August 22, 2023: Adani Power, Zomato, BHEL, Welspun Enterprises, Union Bank and more

Also read: Voda Idea, Zomato, Sulzon Energy, YES Bank, HCC shares gain up to 6% amid high volumes; SJS leads turnover