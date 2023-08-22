scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Market Commentary
What to do with 'sinking boats' at Dalal Street? Market veteran Nilesh Shah answers

Feedback

What to do with 'sinking boats' at Dalal Street? Market veteran Nilesh Shah answers

Nilesh Shah cautioned that a number of SMEs, microcaps and a handful of small and midcaps are trading significantly above its fundamental strengths.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The superstar fund manager has more than 26 years of experience in the capital markets and has had successful stints with Axis Capital, ICICI Prudential AMC and Franklin Templeton. The superstar fund manager has more than 26 years of experience in the capital markets and has had successful stints with Axis Capital, ICICI Prudential AMC and Franklin Templeton.
SUMMARY
  • Kotak AMC's Nilesh Shah firmly believes in India's growth story.
  • Stay invested in India for a longer term with growth & governance.
  • The market expert said that he prefers buying quality businesses at reasonable pricing.

Market guru and Dalal Street veteran Nilesh Shah, MD at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management, continues to firmly believe in India's growth story. In an exclusive interview with Business Today TV, Shah said that one should stay invested in the Indian equity markets for the longer term, despite the short-term corrections.

However, the markets guru has a word of caution about select 'sinking boats' at Dalal Street. In his masterclass with BT TV, he suggested avoiding the companies with poor management norms as those boats are prone to drown.

Shah cautioned that a number of SMEs, microcaps and a handful of small and midcaps are trading significantly above their fundamental strengths. He believes that either the float is managed in these companies or there is a herd mentality among investors who follow select marquee names.

The market expert said that he prefers buying quality businesses at reasonable pricing. He also looks for experience and committed management, which respects the governance norms.

Shah suggested investors stay invested in the largecap and most of the midcaps and smallcaps with a longer-term view. He shared his three 'G mantra' that India offers to the investors to make the most out of India story. These three Gs are growth, governance standards and green transformation. One should stay invested in India for a longer term for robust returns, he added.

"An ordinary investor can put their money in a basket of select stocks on a regular basis, or they can opt for equity mutual funds," suggested the market veteran.

The markets guru suggested accumulating quality stocks with some moat in their business, management with experience and execution. He is bullish on the manufacturing theme and banking and financial services sectors citing his commitment to the India growth story.

The superstar fund manager has more than 26 years of experience in the capital markets and has had successful stints with Axis Capital, ICICI Prudential Asset Management company and Franklin Templeton.

 

Also read: Hot stocks on August 22, 2023: Adani Power, Zomato, BHEL, Welspun Enterprises, Union Bank and more

Also read: Voda Idea, Zomato, Sulzon Energy, YES Bank, HCC shares gain up to 6% amid high volumes; SJS leads turnover

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 22, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement