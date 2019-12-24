Christmas holiday: BSE, NSE to remain closed on Dec 25

BSE and NSE along with commodities, currency and derivatives markets will remain closed on December 25, 2019 on account of Christmas.

The Dalal Street will remain open on January 01, 2020. On new year, the 'Commodity Derivatives' segment will remain open in the morning session, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. However, it will be closed in the evening session, from 5:00 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm.

Ahead of the Christmas holiday, domestic market edged lower and closed on bearish grounds on Tuesday. Sensex closed 181 points lower at 41,461 and Nifty ended 50 points lower to 12,212. In terms of sectors, except metal, pharma and realty that traded in the green, all the other sectors closed in the red.

Key indices Sensex and Nifty followed the global market trend, that fell on Tuesday as the holiday lull offset trade deal optimism. However, major key indices globally hovered near year-end rally and traded at their respective lifetime highs, as positive trade deal news boosted investor sentiment.