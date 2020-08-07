Heavy rain topples signage of BSE building

Heavy rain in Mumbai toppled the signage of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai on Wednesday, BSE said on Wednesday. The signage broke-off and was hanging from the building.

"The signage on top of the BSE building toppled due to very heavy wind and incessant rain today," said Ashish Chauhan, managing director and chief executive officer, BSE said in a tweet.

Officials said help is being sought from the fire brigade authorities. "We are seeking the help of fire brigade to ensure that the signage does not fall to the ground and injure anyone or create property damage for anyone. Please bear with us," BSE added.

Pictures of the broken 'BSE' signage started circulating online after the financial capital saw heavy rains and gusty winds on Wednesday afternoon.

With IMD issuing a red alert for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, office of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also issued a statement saying, "Since @Indiametdept predicts heavy rains will continue till tomorrow, CM has appealed to the citizens to stay home and venture out only if essential."

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray also wrote in a tweet, "While we've asked all to stay home, the police and urban/ rural local bodies staff are on streets and are braving the stormy rains. Please stay home and stay put wherever indoors you are across the entire belt receiving rains."

