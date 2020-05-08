Share Market Update: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher amid positive global cues, SGX Nifty rises 95 points

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty are likely to open on a positive note on Friday, backed by strong global cues. SGX Nifty traded 95 points higher at 9,294 level, indicating a positive start in domestic grounds today. US indices turned green as investors turned optimistic over following a clutch of upbeat earnings reports and looked past the weak economic data due to lockdowns to combat the virus spread. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.89%, the S&P 1.15% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.41%.

Globally, there are 38.22 lakh confirmed cases and 2.65 lakh deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. In India, countrywide coronavirus tally has climbed to 52,987, while the death toll rose to 1,785. Foreign portfolio investors being net buyers in the capital market also added to potimistic sentiments in the domestic grounds.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

3. 54 PM: Closing bell

Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed on a bearish note on Thursday, backed by weak global cues as investors globally fretted over the weak economic data and rising COVID-19 cases. Sensex closed 242 points lower at 31,443 and Nifty fell to 9,199, down 71 points.