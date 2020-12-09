Sensex, Nifty log record highs: Top gainers in trade today

Indian equity benchmark indices touched fresh record highs in Wednesday's session and closed at new highs, in line with a rally in global equities. Tracking gains in index majors Reliance Industries, TCS and Infosys, Sensex ended 494 points higher at 46,103 and Nifty closed 136 points higher at 13,529. During the session, Sensex hit all-time high of 46,164 and Nifty too logged a record high of 13,548. HDFC Bank, RIL, Infosys, TCS, ITC were among the top gainers today.

Here's a look at top gainers on Sensex and Nifty during the market rally today.

Asian Paints

The index mover closed 3.30% higher at Rs 2,521 on BSE today. Earlier, the top gainer on BSE and NSE touched an intraday high of Rs 2530, rising 3.74% and also a low of Rs 2,445.10 (today's opening price). Market capitalisation of the firm stood at Rs 2,41,828.15 crore.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank shares closed 2.19% higher at Rs 1,405 on BSE today, after rising intraday to the high of Rs 1,409.9. HDFC Bank is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. The index mover is trading 4.14% away from 52 week high of Rs 1,464.

Market capitliastion of the lender stood at Rs 7,74,146.03 crore today.

ONGC

ONGC shares closed 0.44% or Rs 0.40 higher at Rs 91.15 on BSE. The share price gained 2.2% intraday to the day's high of Rs 92.80 and traded as the top gainer on both bourses BSE and NSE. On December 4, ONGC had announced that ONGC Videsh, the overseas investment arm of ONGC, has made a "significant" oil discovery in an onshore block in Colombia. OVL struck oil while drilling an appraisal well 'Indico-2' in CPO-5 block in Llanos Basin of Colombia, the company said in a statement.

RIL

The index heavyweight stock closed at Rs 2,026, rising 1.65% on BSE. Market capitalisation of the firm stood at Rs 12,84,782.75 crore today. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 2,033.80, rising 2.01% and a low of Rs 2,000 during today's session. RIl stock has gained 4.11% in the last 3 days.

Tata Consultancy Services

Shares of TCS were trading nearly a percent higher after the company launched a new Blockchain-based Digital Bank Guarantee Platform in Israel powered by the Quartz Blockchain solution. Israel's largest bank, Bank Hapoalim, has signed up as the anchor customer for the platform.

TCS shares closed 0.48% or Rs 13.40 higher at Rs 2,809.80. It trades 2.5% away from 52 weeks high of Rs 2,885. TCS is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. The stock has gained 3.92% in the last 4 days. Market capitalisation of the IT major stood at Rs 10,54,345.05 crore.

YES Bank

The shares of YES Bank rose 10% in early trade today after Brickwork Ratings upgraded the rating of Tier I subordinated perpetual bonds (Basel II) of the lender. The rating was changed to BWR BB+/ Stable from BWR D of YES Bank Limited. The rating upgrade considers the improvement in capitalisation ratios of the bank, strong shareholder base and experienced board members, the ratings agency said.

With only bidders and no sellers offering, shares of YES Bank gained 9.92% to Rs 19.05 against previous close of Rs 17.33 on BSE. One of the top movers in the market, its market capitalisation stood at Rs 47,754.65 crore.

Axis Bank

The stock of the private lender ended 2.19% or Rs 13.60 higher at Rs 634.05. The banking stock touched intraday high of Rs 636.40, rising 2.34% and a low of Rs 618.65 on BSE. Market capitalisation of the lender stood at Rs 1,94,075.25 crore. Axis Bank is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. the stock has gained over 5% in the last 4 days.

IndusInd Bank

Share of the private sector lender closed 1.22% or Rs 11.20 higher at Rs 928.10. The stock hit intraday high of Rs 938.2, rising 2.32% on BSE. IndusInd Bank is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. Market capitalisation of the lender stood at Rs 1,94,075.25 crore.

ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities closed 3.41% higher at Rs 476.60 after the ICICI Bank approved to sell up to 2.21% stake in brokerage arm through an offer for sale.

Shares of ICICI Securities gained 5.21% to hit an intraday high of Rs 484.9. Market capitalisation of the stock stood at Rs 15,356.22 crore.

ICICI Securities said in a filing, that ICICI Bank's 2.21% share sale will kick-start on December 9, 2020, for non-retail participants only. On December 10, the sale will take place for retail investors and for those non-retail investors who choose to carry forward their un-allotted bids. "The stock exchanges are required to ensure that the floor price is immediately informed to the market," ICICI Securities added in its filing.

Infosys

Infosys stock has gained 4.31% in the last 4 days of gain. Infosys share price touched an intraday high of Rs 1,179, rising 2.18% in today's session. Infosys is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. The index mover is trading 0.84% away from 52 weeks high of Rs 1,185.

Market capitalisation of the index major stood at Rs 5,00,555.03 crore today.

