Bulls vs Bears: Here's what to expect on Dalal Street today

The equity market snapped three days of gaining streak on Tuesday as market participants got nervous ahead of the release of the Q4 GDP data. Sensex fell 359 points to 55,566 and Nifty closed 77 points lower at 16,584.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 15 ended higher. BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices gained 513 points and 570 points, respectively. M&M, NTPC, PowerGrid, Tech Mahindra, and Tata Steel were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.61 per cent.

Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 3.11 per cent. Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 257.79 lakh today against Rs 258.47 lakh crore market cap in the previous session. Market breadth was positive with 1763 shares ending higher against 1591 stocks falling on BSE. 123 shares were unchanged.

Here's a look at what experts said about the direction the market is likely to take today.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "Domestic market failed to hold on to recovery mode as it was awaiting the release of Q4 GDP data. Consumer spending and investments were hit by soaring inflation, and a hike in oil prices due to the EU’s ban on Russian oil imports would act as a headwind in taming global inflation. Changes in policy by central banks would be a major factor to be monitored in the coming days."

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities said, "16,677-16,690 band on the Nifty is proving to be a tough resistance for the Nifty. A breach of 16,506 could result in a sharper correction on the downside. Q4 GDP numbers will have a bearing on the Indian markets on June 1."

Palak Kothari, Research Associate, Choice Broking said, "Nifty has given closing above 21-hourly moving average which indicates sustain above the same can show upside movement in the counter. However, the momentum indicators MACD and Stochastic were trading with a negative crossover on an hourly chart which suggested a southward journey in the counter. The Nifty may find strong support around 16,400 levels, while on the upside 16,750 may act as an immediate hurdle. On the other hand, Bank Nifty has support at 34,800 levels while resistance at 36,000 levels."

Also read: Market snaps 3-day gaining streak: Sensex falls 359 points ahead of Q4 GDP data