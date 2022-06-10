Bulls vs Bears: Here's what to expect on Dalal Street today

Benchmark indices snapped four days of losing streak on Thursday despite weak global cues. Sensex surged 427.79 points to close at 55,320.28. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 55,366.84 and a low of 54,507.41. Nifty advanced 121.85 points or 0.74 per cent to end at 16,478.10.

Dr Reddy's was the top Sensex gainers, rising 3 per cent, followed by Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Tata Steel, NTPC, SBI, and Bajaj Finance were among the main losers, falling up to 3.81 per cent.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices rose 104 points and 61.27 points, respectively.

Here's a look at what experts said about the direction the market is likely to take today.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities said, "Nifty made a lower low on June 9 compared to the previous day but managed to close at the highest in 3 sessions. For the turnaround to sustain, Nifty will have to cross the resistance of 16,661 while 16,515 could act as a support. Unless the ECB sounds very hawkish in its meet later today, the upward move in the Nifty could continue over the next few sessions."

Palak Kothari, Research Associate at Choice Broking said, "Nifty may find support around 16240 levels while on the upside 16600 may act as an immediate hurdle. On the other hand, Bank nifty has support at 34500 levels while resistance at 35,800 levels. Overall, Nifty is looking bullish for the next trading session with the support of 16,240 levels it can show 16,600-16,680 levels."

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities said," On the technical front, the key resistance levels for Nifty50 are 16500 and on the downside 16200 can act as strong support. Key resistance and support levels for Bank Nifty are 35500 and 34700 respectively."

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities said, "The short-term weakness with range bound action seems to be placed at the upside reversal. Nifty forming bullish candlestick pattern and closing above the hurdle of 16400 levels indicates further upside towards 16,700-16,800 levels in the near term. A sustainable move above 16500 could open strong upside momentum. Immediate support is placed at 16380 levels."