Bulls vs Bears: Here's what to expect on Dalal Street today

The Indian market ended higher for the second straight session on June 24 amid mixed global cues. Sensex rose 462 points to 52,727 and Nifty gained 142 points to 15,699. The market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 242.21 lakh crore against Rs 239.64 lakh crore in the previous session.

M&M, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, HUL, and Bharti Airtel were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 4.28 per cent. TechM, Infosys, HCL Tech and TCS were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.03 per cent.

Consumer durables and auto stocks were the top sectoral gainers with their BSE indices ending 511 pts and 512 points higher, respectively.

Here's a look at what analysts said about the direction the market is likely to take today.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services

"Mirroring a firm trend in the global market and in response to declining commodity prices, the domestic market maintained its positive trend. The up-move was supported by broad-based buying except in IT which remained under pressure post the downgrade of earnings forecast by Accenture. We expect the market to showcase similar short-term rebounds until fresh trigger fuels the global concerns"

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

"Monsoon progress is an important factor to watch as good monsoon would calm concerns with respect to food inflation. Equity markets in the near term are expected to continue reacting to news related to inflation, monetary policy and commodity price movement."

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities

"Global equity funds saw their biggest outflows in nine weeks as investors piled into cash amid fears that the US economy could be headed for a recession. About $16.8 billion exited global stock funds in the week through June 22, with US equities seeing their first outflows in seven weeks at $17.4 billion, Bank of America Corp said, citing EPFR Global data. A breach of 15,886 on the Nifty next week could result in acceleration of the uptrend, while 15,557 needs to be protected on the downside."