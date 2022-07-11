Bulls vs Bears: Here's what to expect on Dalal Street today

The Indian market gained for the third consecutive session on Friday amid mixed global cues. Sensex gained 303.38 points to end at 54,481.84. During the day, it jumped 448.68 points to 54,627.14. Nifty rose 87.70 points to close at 16,220.60.

BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 44 points and 72 points, respectively. Capital goods shares were the top sectoral gainers with their BSE index rising 601 points. BSE metal index was the top loser, falling 155 points to 15,950.

Market breadth was positive with 1,897 stocks ending higher against 1,378 stocks falling on BSE. 165 shares were unchanged. Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 251.59 lakh crore against Rs 250.64 lakh crore in the previous session.

Here's a look at what analysts said about the direction the market is likely to take today.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

"Nifty sustained above the important resistance of previous opening down gap of June 13 at 16,170 levels and closed higher. Previously, none of opening downside gaps have been taken out decisively on the upside in last couple of months. If Nifty manages to stay above 16,200 levels and moves up in the next 1-2 sessions, then that could mean an important trend reversal on the upside for Nifty as per smaller and larger timeframe chart. The short-term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. Having sustained above the crucial hurdle at 16,170 levels, there is a possibility of Nifty moving towards the next upside resistance of 16,500 levels by next week. Immediate support is placed around Rs 16,150-16,100 levels."

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities

"A higher top higher bottom of a smaller degree is visible on the daily chart. The daily RSI is in positive crossover and rising. The trend is likely to remain positive as long as it sustains above 16,000. On the higher end, 16,300 may act as immediate resistance."

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities

"Immediate support and resistance for Nifty are 16,000 and 16,350 respectively. Immediate support and resistance for Bank Nifty are 34,700 and 35,800 respectively."

