Bulls vs Bears: Here's what to expect on Dalal Street today

Equity markets fell for the second straight session on Tuesday, with Sensex and Nifty losing 1 per cent each amid a sell-off in global markets. Sensex fell 508.62 points to close at 53,886.61 and Nifty declined 157.70 points to settle at 16,058.30.

Banking, auto and IT shares were the top sectoral losers with their BSE indices falling 384 points, 316 points and 360 points, respectively.

Market breadth was negative with 1,472 stocks ending higher against 1,826 stocks falling on BSE. 169 shares were unchanged. Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 251.92 lakh crore on Tuesday against Rs 253.30 lakh crore in the previous session.

Here's a look at what analysts said about the direction the market is likely to take today.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

"Technically, on daily charts the index has formed a small bearish candle and it also formed lower high formation on intraday charts which supports further weakness from the current levels. For the traders now, below 16150/54200 the short-term texture is weak. Below which, the index could retest the level of 16,000-15,950/53,700-53,500. On the flip side, if the index succeeds to trade above 16,150/54,200 then it could touch the level of 16,225-16,250/54,500-54,600."

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

"After the upside breakout of the resistance of downsloping trendline at 16,100 levels recently, the market has failed to sustain the highs and reversed down from the highs. The significant overhead resistance of previous opening downside gap of June 13 at 16,170 has turned out to be a crucial resistance for the Nifty after filling the gap. Few such opening downside gaps in the last 2-3 months have been left unchallenged after filling during down trend. Hence, bulls need to be careful from here.

The underlying trend of Nifty seems to have turned down for short term correction. Nifty showing lack of strength post upside breakout of resistance and the presence of important hurdle of downgap resistance at 16,170 levels signal more weakness ahead for the market. A decisive move below the next support of 15,900 could open more weakness for the Nifty ahead."

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities

"Nifty is in the process of correcting the latest upmove from the lows of 15,511. Nifty could take support at 16,011-16,026 band while 16,115-16,158 band could offer resistance in the near term."

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities

"On the technical front, the key resistance level for Nifty50 is 16,200 and on the downside, 15,800 can act as strong support. The key support and resistance levels for Bank Nifty are 34,000 and 35,800, respectively."

