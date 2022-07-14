Bulls vs Bears: Here's what to expect on Dalal Street today

Benchmark indices erased early gains to close lower on Wednesday on selling in oil and gas, banking and IT stocks amid weak trends in European markets. Sensex fell 372.46 points to close at 53,514 and Nifty declined 91.65 points to end below the 16,000 level at 15,966.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 14 ended in the red.

The market breadth was mildly positive with 1,673 stocks ending higher against 1,647 stocks falling on BSE. 143 shares were unchanged.

The market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 251.06 lakh crore against Rs 251.92 lakh crore in the previous session.

Oil and gas and banking shares were the top sectoral losers with their BSE indices falling 256 points, and 227 points, respectively. Bank Nifty index lost 304 points to close at 34,827. On the other hand, BSE healthcare index surged 214 points to 22,378.

Here's a look at what analysts said about the direction the market is likely to take today.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities

"Nifty has found resistance at the 50 EMA for the second consecutive session. On the daily chart, back-to-back bearish candles indicate near-term weakness. The RSI on the daily chart indicates a weak price momentum. On the lower end, the index may fall towards 15,850, where the lower band of the rising channel lies. On the higher end, resistance is visible at 16,200."

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd

"A fresh pullback rally is possible only after Nifty crosses 16,000 and above the same, the index could move up to 16,100-16,150 levels. On the flip side, a correction wave is likely to continue if the index trades below the 50-day SMA or 16,000. Below the same, Nifty could slip up to 15,900-15,850 levels. Contra traders can take a long bet near 15,850 with a strict support stop loss at 15,800.”

Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives at Kotak Securities

“Nifty is expected to consolidate in the near term as there are contradictory signals across time frames. Expect 16500 to be tested in the next few weeks. Selective participation is expected - Banking and FMCG remain positive while IT, Metals, and Energy stocks continue to remain weak.”