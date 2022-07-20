Bulls vs Bears: Here's what to expect on Dalal Street today

Benchmark indices ended in the green for the third consecutive session after falling in initial trade on Tuesday amid a mixed trend in global markets. Sensex gained 246.47 points to end at 54,767.62 and Nifty climbed 62.05 points to close at 16,340. Mid cap and small cap indices rose 157 points and 230 points, respectively.

Banking, auto and consumer durables shares were the top sectoral gainers, with their BSE indices rising 390 points, 252 points, and 160 points, respectively.

Market breadth was positive with 2,034 stocks ending higher against 1,274 stocks falling on BSE. 146 shares were unchanged.

Here's a look at what analysts said about the direction the market is likely to take today.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

"The larger degree of lower tops and bottoms is intact as per weekly chart. Present upmove could be in line with the formation of new lower top of the sequence. But, still there is no confirmation of any lower top formation at the highs.

The short-term uptrend status of Nifty remains intact. But, the lack of strength in the upside momentum could bring bears into action from the higher levels. A decisive move above 16,300 levels is likely pull Nifty towards another hurdle of 16,500-16,600 levels in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 16,200 levels."

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities

"On the technical front, the key resistance level for Nifty 50 is, 16,500 and on the downside, 16,200 can act as strong support. The key support and resistance levels for Bank Nifty are 36,000 and 35,400, respectively."

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities

A higher top higher bottom formation is visible on the daily timeframe. Besides, the Nifty has sustained above its major moving average suggesting a bullish trend. Over the short term, the index may remain positive as long as it sustains above 16,100 with a potential to reach 16,450-16,500 over the short term."