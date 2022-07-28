Bulls vs Bears: Here's what to expect on Dalal Street today

Benchmark indices snapped two sessions of losing streak on Wednesday led by a rally in banking, capital goods and pharma stocks. Sensex ended 547.83 points higher at 55,816 and Nifty gained 158 points to 16,641.

Mid cap and small cap indices rose 209 points and 100 points, respectively.

Banking, capital goods and pharma shares were the top sectoral gainers with their BSE indices rising 447 points, 484 points and 383 points, respectively.

The BSE IT index too rose 373 points to 28,283.

Market breadth was positive with 1,755 stocks ending higher against 1,565 stocks falling on BSE. 145 shares were unchanged.

Here's a look at what analysts said about the direction the market is likely to take today.

Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

"A volatile session is expected on Thursday as the street will react to Fed outcome and July F&O expiry turmoil. Also, commanding attention will also be US Q2 GDP to be released on July 28. The July F&O series expiry on Thursday shall also keep markets volatile. Technically speaking, the biggest support to watch for Nifty will be at its today's intraday low at 16,439 mark. Expect a waterfall of selling below 16,439 mark, while confirmation of major strength only above Nifty's 200 DMA at 17,034 mark."

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

"The texture of the chart indicates continuation of the uptrend wave in the near future. For the trend following traders, 16,550 would be the trend decider level, and above the same, the index could hit the level of 16,750-16,800. On the flip side, below 16,550, any uptrend would be vulnerable and the index could retest the level of 16,450-16,400."

Palak Kothari, Senior Technical Analyst, Choice Broking

"The support for Nifty has shifted around 16,380 levels while on the upside 16,800 may act as an immediate hurdle. On the other hand, Bank Nifty has support at 35,800 levels while resistance at 37,300 levels. Overall, the index has formed a strong candlestick pattern on a daily time frame which suggests an upside rally for an upcoming session."

Also read: Meta, Qualcomm, other tech shares down as results indicate recession fears

Also read: Nasdaq rises 4% after US Fed rate hike; highest since 2020

Also read: Sensex, Nifty snap two-day losing streak; banking, IT stocks gain